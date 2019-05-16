Photo Flash: Get a First Look at the New Season of AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

NBC's unrivaled and beloved summer sensation "America's Got Talent" revs up the excitement for season 14 with award-winning actress, author and producer Gabrielle Union and actress, dancer, singer and Emmy Award-winning choreographer Julianne Hough joining the judging panel.

In addition, Terry Crews will serve as host of the hit series, a role he currently fills on the highly rated "America's Got Talent: The Champions." Union and Hough will join executive producer Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel as they return to their roles as judges.

See the photos below!

Photo Credit: Justin Lubin/NBC





