Photo Flash: Get a First Look at the New Season of AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

May. 16, 2019  

NBC's unrivaled and beloved summer sensation "America's Got Talent" revs up the excitement for season 14 with award-winning actress, author and producer Gabrielle Union and actress, dancer, singer and Emmy Award-winning choreographer Julianne Hough joining the judging panel.

In addition, Terry Crews will serve as host of the hit series, a role he currently fills on the highly rated "America's Got Talent: The Champions." Union and Hough will join executive producer Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel as they return to their roles as judges.

See the photos below!

Photo Credit: Justin Lubin/NBC



Related Articles View More TV Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: NBC Shares Teaser Clip For ONE RED NOSE DAY AND A WEDDING, Reuniting Original Cast
  • TV & Film Fans and Famous Gather For 3 Iconic Exhibits At The World Famous Hollywood Museum
  • Climate Change Documentary ICE ON FIRE Produced and Narrated By Leonardo DiCaprio Debuts 6/11
  • See Nicole Byer on NPR's ASK ME ANOTHER In Seattle
  • Photo Flash: Get a First Look at the New Season of AMERICA'S GOT TALENT
  • Photo Flash: Stephen Schwartz Presents Benj Pasek and Justin Paul with the ASCAP Vanguard Award

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup