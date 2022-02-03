Photo: First Look at Glenn Close in Apple TV's TEHRAN Season Two

Apple TV+ TODAY debuted a first look and the premiere date for the second season of the International Emmy Award-winning global espionage thriller, "Tehran," which will premiere on Friday, May 6, 2022 on Apple TV+.

The new season stars two time Emmy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Glenn Close and Niv Sultan, who returns as Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan, as well as Shaun Toub and Shervin Alenabi. The series will debut with the first two episodes followed by new weekly installments each Friday during it's eight-episode season through June 17, 2022.

"Tehran" tells the thrilling story of a Mossad agent who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that places her and everyone around her in dire jeopardy.

The series is created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn, and directed by Daniel Syrkin. Omri Shenhar serves as writer alongside Zonder. Syrkin and Shenhar are also co-creators. The executive producers are Dana Eden and Shula Spiegel for Donna and Shula Productions, Alon Aranya for Paper Plane Productions, Julien Leroux for Paper Entertainment, Peter Emerson for Cineflix Studios, and Moshe Zonder, Omri Shenhar, Daniel Syrkin and Eldad Koblenz for Kan 11. "Tehran" is distributed internationally by Cineflix Rights.

The complete first season of "Tehran" is now streaming alongside an expanding slate of Apple Originals from all over the world.

