GMA's Pop News Covers Jimmy Kimmel Taking His Late-Night Show To Brooklyn
Hanna Battah rounds up the day's trending entertainment headlines on GMA3.
GOOD MORNING AMERICA's Pop News segment flagged word that Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! is heading to Brooklyn, folding the late-night news into a rundown of the day's buzziest entertainment stories. The item was delivered by Hanna Battah as part of GMA3's regular feature spotlighting stories generating chatter across pop culture.
Battah's Pop News segment is built around surfacing the entertainment stories drawing attention on a given day, and the Kimmel item was presented alongside other headlines in that roundup format. The segment did not go into detail on the specifics of the Brooklyn broadcast beyond flagging the move as newsworthy.
The mention arrives as Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! prepares to shift its usual setup for the Brooklyn appearance, though further details on dates or format were not covered in the GMA3 segment.
Pop News segments on GMA3 typically cover a mix of entertainment stories in quick succession, and the Kimmel item was one of several stories highlighted by Battah during the broadcast.
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