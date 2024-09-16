News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Peacock's THE TRAITORS Wins Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Reality Competition Program

Alan Cumming also won Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program. 

By: Sep. 16, 2024
Peacock's THE TRAITORS Wins Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Reality Competition Program Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Peacock’s THE TRAITORS won Outstanding Reality Competition Program last night at the Primetime Emmy Awards. The win for season two of the hit competition series marks the show’s first win in the category, and Peacock’s first-ever Primetime Emmy program win.

LATEST NEWS

Video: Apple TV+ Shares PACHINKO Episode 5 Sneak Peek Clip
Cynthia Erivo to Campaign for Lead Actress for WICKED; Ariana Grande Supporting
BRIDGERTON Begins Season 4 Production With New Cast Members
Photos: Inside the 76th Emmy Awards

THE TRAITORS also took home a win at last weekend’s CREATIVE ARTS EMMY AWARDS where host Alan Cumming won Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program. Peacock also took home a win for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation for IN THE KNOW.

Peacock recently announced a season four and five pickup of THE TRAITORS. The hit series brings together the dramatic stylings of fashion icon Alan Cumming with the deceit and treachery of a celeb-fueled competition set in the Scottish Highlands.

The first and second seasons of THE TRAITORS are available to binge in full, only on Peacock. Season 3 of THE TRAITORS will premiere early next year with 21 new contestants.

Photo credit: Disney/Scott Kirkland



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos