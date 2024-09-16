Peacock's THE TRAITORS Wins Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Reality Competition Program

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Peacock’s THE TRAITORS won Outstanding Reality Competition Program last night at the Primetime Emmy Awards. The win for season two of the hit competition series marks the show’s first win in the category, and Peacock’s first-ever Primetime Emmy program win.

THE TRAITORS also took home a win at last weekend’s CREATIVE ARTS EMMY AWARDS where host Alan Cumming won Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program. Peacock also took home a win for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation for IN THE KNOW.

Peacock recently announced a season four and five pickup of THE TRAITORS. The hit series brings together the dramatic stylings of fashion icon Alan Cumming with the deceit and treachery of a celeb-fueled competition set in the Scottish Highlands.

The first and second seasons of THE TRAITORS are available to binge in full, only on Peacock. Season 3 of THE TRAITORS will premiere early next year with 21 new contestants.

Photo credit: Disney/Scott Kirkland

