Peacock's THE TRAITORS Welcomes Fans to an Immersive Experience in Los Angeles

Peacock announces The Traitors Experience, an immersive, competitive game play experience popping up in Los Angeles.

The experience produced by JFI Productions will transport attendees into the series’ Scottish castle interior, where fans will experience their own version of the show’s nail-biting competition as they complete a sequence of games and puzzles to determine the Traitor among their group.

Hosted by Alan Cumming, The Traitors challenges 21 of entertainment’s most competitive reality stars to a twisty adventure of treachery and deceit. Contestants face off in a series of missions with the objective of earning a cash prize. The catch? Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves.

Ticket reservations are available for the general public Click Here. Tickets are $25 per person and required to attend. The experience is at a private mansion in Los Angeles’ Arlington Heights neighborhood (address will be REVEALED following ticket purchase).

The Traitors Experience Dates

Saturday, January 13: 12-9pm

Sunday, January 14: 12-9pm

Friday, January 19: 5-9pm

Saturday, January 20: 12-9pm

Sunday, January 21: 12-9pm

ABOUT THE TRAITORS

The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. Entertainment’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000.

Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor or Traitors makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.

Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock