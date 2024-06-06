Peacock to Stream KUNG FU PANDA 4 Beginning June 21

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready for Peacock Panda-monium! The #1 animated comedy of the year, KUNG FU PANDA 4 stars Jack Black, Awkwafina, Viola Davis, Dustin Hoffman, Bryan Cranston, James Hong, Ian McShane, Ke Huy Quan and more! DreamWorks’ original animated film streams exclusively on Peacock June 21. For more about KUNG FU PANDA 4 on Peacock, click here.

In addition to KUNG FU PANDA 4 and in celebration of the franchise’s 16th anniversary, Peacock will also exclusively stream KUNG FU PANDA beginning June 6 and KUNG FU PANDA 3 beginning June 26!

Peacock’s exclusive streaming run of KUNG FU PANDA 4 comes on the heels of a successful theatrical debut. The film has grossed over $540M to date in worldwide box office, landing the total franchise at over $2B in global box office gross.

Universal’s biggest films of the year stream first on Peacock, shortly after their theatrical debuts. Subscribers get access to award-winning films and blockbuster favorites from Universal, Blumhouse, Focus Features, Illumination and DreamWorks Animation. In 2024, Peacock will debut films including OPPENHEIMER, TROLLS BAND TOGETHER, KUNG FU PANDA 4, MONKEY MAN, THE FALL GUY, DESPICABLE ME 4, TWISTERS, and SPEAK NO EVIL. The star-studded WICKED will debut on Peacock in 2025. For the full film offering on Peacock, click here.

Golden Globe® nominee Jack Black (The Super Mario Bros. Movie, School of Rock) returns as Po, the world’s most unlikely KUNG FU master, in this butt-kicking new chapter from DreamWorks Animation’s beloved action-comedy franchise: KUNG FU PANDA 4. After learning he must find a new hero to take over as Dragon Warrior so that he may fulfill his destiny as the next spiritual leader of THE VALLEY of Peace, Po decides to take one last adventurous mission. He teams up with a quick-witted thief named Zhen, voiced by Awkwafina (Migration, The Bad Guys), a corsac fox, to discover the truth about recent sightings of villains he’s defeated in the past. In a journey that puts both to the test, it will take a wicked, powerful sorceress, The Chameleon, voiced by Oscar® winner Viola Davis (Ender’s Game, The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes), to bring them together and remind Po that heroes can be found in the most unexpected places.

