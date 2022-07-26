Peacock Announces Straight-To-Series Order of THOSE ABOUT TO DIE

Peacock announced TODAY the straight-to-series US order for THOSE ABOUT TO DIE, a large scale Ancient Rome gladiatorial epic inspired by the nonfiction classic Those About To Die from acclaimed author Daniel Mannix and internationally renowned filmmaker Roland Emmerich (Moonfall, Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow) is set to direct and executive produce.

High End Productions, the company set up by Herbert G. Kloiber and Constantin Film to produce premium European fiction series for the international market, also confirmed that it has acquired distribution rights in Europe and is set to co-finance the show with Peacock.

In addition to Emmerich who is executive producing through his company Centropolis Entertainment, Academy Award nominated screenwriter Robert Rodat (Saving Private Ryan, The Patriot) will write and executive produce. Hollywood Gang's Gianni Nunnari (The Departed, 300) and Street Entertainment's Harald Kloser (2012, Independence Day: Resurgence, Midway) will executive produce alongside High End's Oliver Berben, Herbert G. Kloiber, Martin Moszkowicz, and Jonas Bauer. AGC CEO Stuart Ford and Chief Content Officer Lourdes Diaz also executive produce.

AGC International, the content licensing and distribution arm of AGC Studios and sister company to the show's studio AGC Television, will handle worldwide distribution rights outside of the HEP European footprint.

THOSE ABOUT TO DIE is a large-scale drama set within the spectacular, complex, and corrupt world of gladiatorial sports in Ancient Rome. The series introduces an ensemble of diverse characters across the many layers of Roman society where sports, politics, and business intersect and collide.

"Those About To Die takes on Ancient Rome in a completely new way. While the series will be epic in scope and have the spectacle of gladiators and chariot racing, it also has unexpected characters amidst palace intrigue and a dark criminal underworld," said Lisa Katz, president scripted content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "We jumped at the opportunity to partner with the unmatched creative minds of Roland Emmerich, Robert Rodat, Harald Kloser, AGC Studios and Gianni Nunnari's Hollywood Gang, to create this bold, action-packed series for Peacock audiences."

Said HEP's Oliver Berben and Herbert G. Kloiber, "The first TV show created by Roland Emmerich with an exceptional story and a perspective never seen before - that's exactly why we founded High End Productions: A European story that can be seen around the world. We are very grateful and excited that we have found such great partners and creative minds for this extraordinary project."

Director Roland Emmerich stated, "The powerful Roman Empire has always fascinated me, especially its enormous games which entertained the masses through spectacle at the monumental Colosseum. At its heart, this is a sports epic led by strong and diverse characters who explore paths to glory, falls from grace and a need to belong to something greater than oneself. Sports in these ancient times were as thrilling and massive then as they are today, and I'm excited to collaborate with my partners, Peacock, High End Productions, Hollywood Gang, and AGC Studios, in bringing this rich world of blood, sweat and tears to television."