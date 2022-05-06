Peacock Announces New Drama Thriller Series TRIGGER POINT

Peacock TODAY announced it will premiere drama thriller series TRIGGER POINT, written by Daniel Brierley and produced by Jed Mercurio's HTM Television for ITV, on Friday, July 8, 2022.

The high-octane six-part thriller series will join Peacock's growing slate of premium British drama programming including THE CAPTURE and VIGIL.

Set in the high-pressured world of bomb disposal, TRIGGER POINT stars Vicky McClure (Line of Duty, This is England) and Adrian Lester (Life, Trauma) as frontline officers who must risk their lives during a terrorist campaign in the heart of London.

When a terrorist campaign threatens the capital over one summer, the Expos are at the forefront of urgent efforts to find out who is behind the bombings before fatalities escalate. Under extreme pressure and searching for answers, Lana becomes suspicious that the bomber is premeditatedly targeting her unit - but how does she prove it and discover the bomber's real identity?

Also, through deals with All3Media International - the series received great acclaim on Stan in Australia and has also been acquired by Pumpkin Film (China), DBS provider OSN (Middle East) and TVNZ (New Zealand). In a pan territory deal covering Asia, BBC Studios will air the six-part thriller for BBC First, BBC's premium SVOD service.

In Europe, deals have been signed with NPO in the Netherlands and with SVOD platform CMore, for Denmark, Norway, Finland and Sweden. Also in the Americas, CBC has acquired the thriller for its main channel and HBO Latin America has taken the thriller in a pan-territory acquisition.