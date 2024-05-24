Video: See Dennis Quaid and Penelope Ann Miller in First Trailer for REAGAN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ShowBiz Direct has released the trailer for the upcoming film, REAGAN, starring Dennis Quaid as Ronald Reagan, set to hit theaters nationwide on August 30, 2024. In addition to Quaid, the film boasts a stellar cast including Academy Award® Winner Jon Voight, Golden Globe Nominee Penelope Ann Miller, BAFTA nominee Mena Suvari, Emmy Award & Golden Globe Award Nominee Kevin Dillon, and Disney star, David Henrie.



From dusty small-town roots, to the glitter of Hollywood, and then on to commanding the world stage, REAGAN is a cinematic journey of overcoming the odds. Told through THE VOICE of Viktor Petrovich, a former KGB agent whose life becomes inextricably linked with Ronald Reagan's when Reagan first catches the Soviets’ attention as an actor in Hollywood, this film offers a perspective as unique as it is captivating.



Quaid brings to life a story that transcends the boundaries of a traditional biopic, offering a profound exploration of the enduring impact of the power of one man who overcame the odds, sustained by the love of a woman who supported him in his journey, Nancy Reagan played by Penelope Ann Miller.



The REAGAN cast also includes a powerful lineup of supporting actors including Mark Moses, Trevor Donovan, Xander Berkeley, Dan Lauria, Amanda Righetti, C. Thomas Howell, Nick Searcy, Justin Chatwin, and Robert Davi.



Directed by veteran filmmaker Sean McNamara (Soul Surfer, Miracle Season), REAGAN serves as the debut release from the recently launched studio, Showbiz Direct, led by former exhibition veteran Kevin Mitchell, former Lionsgate distribution president Richie Fay, and former co-president of Open Road distribution Scott Kennedy.



A biopic set against the backdrop of the Cold War, the film was shot in Oklahoma and in California at Reagan’s beloved Rancho Del Cielo and on Air Force One. The film follows Ronald Reagan from his humble beginnings to the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, and finally on to his biggest role as Commander in Chief set on the world stage.

