Paul Reubens To Headline U.S. Tour Celebrating The 35th Anniversary of PEE-WEE'S BIG ADVENTURE

2020 marks 35 years since Paul Reuben's classic, quirky sensation Pee-wee's Big Adventure hit theaters. A critical and financial triumph at the box office, the 1985 comedy, Pee-wee's Big Adventure, starring and co-written by Reubens grossed over $40M domestically and made Pee-Wee Herman a household name. The movie marked the feature film directorial debut of Tim Burton and the first major studio film for composer Danny Elfman, beginning the now legendary filmmaking duo's partnership which has resulted in 16 films over the last three decades. The movie is a timeless classic that continues to entertain and enthrall generations of fans to this day.

The 35th anniversary of the film is being celebrated with Pee-wee's Big Adventure 35th Anniversary Tour with Paul Reubens. Each event will include a special screening of the film, followed by amazing stories about the making of the movie told by Paul Reubens. Produced by Live Nation, the 20-city outing kicks off February 14th in Portland, Oregon and will make stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta, New York and more, before wrapping March 29th in Washington, D.C.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, December 13 at 10am local time at Ticketmaster.com. Three levels of exclusive VIP packages will be available that include a ticket as well as a super secret gift, plus photo opportunity as well as a signed print. For further details visit peewee.com.

After the breakout success of Pee-wee's Big Adventure, Reubens went on to create, co-write and co-direct Pee-wee's Playhouse on CBS. The series earned 22 Emmy® Awards during its five year run. Reubens has personally been nominated for 14 Emmy® Awards, with two wins.

Pee-wee's Big Adventure 35th Anniversary Tour with Paul Reubens

February 14 - Portland, OR - Newmark Theatre

February 15 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

February 21 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

February 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kingsbury Hall

February 27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

February 28 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

February 29 - San Diego, CA - Spreckels Theatre

March 5 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

March 6 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater

March 8 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

March 12 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle

March 13 - Tampa, FL - Tampa Theatre*

March 14 - Coral Springs, FL - Coral Springs Center for the Arts*

March 20 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

March 21 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre

March 22 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

March 26 - New York, NY - The Beacon Theatre

March 27 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

March 28 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theater

March 29 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

*Date not produced by Live Nation

For more information, head to 'Pee-Wee Herman's Log' (that's blog without the "b") at: http://peewee.com OR Ticketmaster.com.





