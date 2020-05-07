Patton Oswalt to Host the 24th Annual Webby Awards

The Webby Awards announced today that critically acclaimed stand-up comedian, actor and writer Patton Oswalt will return as host of the 24th Annual Webby Awards on Tuesday, May 19th.

This year's show, dubbed WFH: Webbys From Home by event organizers, is an Internet Celebration with a focus on those using the Internet to respond to the impact of COVID-19. The celebration will also honor the work of the Webby winners from around the world who created some of the most memorable Internet projects of the year.

As in past years, Oswalt will open the show and be tasked with keeping tabs on winners' 5-word acceptance speeches, a trademark of the annual awards show recognizing excellence on the Internet, though it remains to be seen how he'll police those who try to break the rules while hosting from his own living room. Notable speeches from past Webby Awards include "Stop believing stupid people...s", (Issa Rae's) "Nude selfies 'til I die" (Kim Kardashian West), and "It's pronounced 'JIF' not 'GIF'" (GIF inventor Steve Wilhite).

"The Webbys have always been a blast, and I was honored to accept the invitation to come back and host," said Oswalt. "Then, the honor turned to glee when I realized it's going to be the same as every other night lately -- sitting around in my pajamas, marveling at amazing stuff on the Internet... except I won't even have to find it myself."

"No one on this planet gets the Internet and can make it funny, quite like Patton Oswalt," said Claire Graves, Executive Director of The Webby Awards. "His comedy is the perfect combination of smart, profane, earnest, and absurd, and he knows our show and our winners inside out. We are so excited to welcome Patton back to host this very special edition of the Webby Awards and can't wait to honor some excellent Internet with him at the helm."

A comedian, actor, and writer, Oswalt is known for his award-winning comedy specials and memorable film roles and guest appearances on TV (including NBC's PARKS AND RECREATION, for which he received a TV Critics Choice Award). He currently stars as 'Principal Durbin' on the NBCUniversal comedy A.P. BIO and recently served as the lead voice of 'Max' the dog in Illumination's THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2. Patton will be releasing his next stand-up special I LOVE EVERYTHING on Netflix on May 19, 2020.

Winners for The 24th Annual Webby Awards will be announced on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, culminating with a special Internet celebration later that day where fans can watch special moments and hallmark 5-Word Speeches from all the Winners.





