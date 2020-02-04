Patrick Dempesy Joins WAYS AND MEANS

Variety reports that Patrick Dempsey has joined "Ways and Means," a new pilot at CBS.

"Ways and Means" centers on a powerful congressional leader (Dempsey) who has lost faith in politics who finds himself working secretly with an idealistic young congresswoman from the opposing party to subvert the hopelessly gridlocked system he helped create. Together, they'll attempt to save American politics, if they don't get caught.

Mike Murphy and Ed Redlich created the series and will executive produce.

Patrick Dempsey is best known for starring on "Grey's Anatomy" for Eleven seasons. He also starred in movies like "Enchanted" and "Bridget Jones's Baby."

Read the original story on Variety.





