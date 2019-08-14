Paranormal Pioneers Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves and Dave Tango Star in New Series GHOST NATION on Travel Channel

Join the "Ghost Nation" because the boys are back in town! The "OG" paranormal investigators that started it all - Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves and Dave Tango - are back for all-new adventures to the other side in Travel Channel's new series, "Ghost Nation," premiering on Friday, October 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Only this time, they're not alone. Now, THE PIONEERS of the genre respond to urgent calls from local paranormal investigators nationwide who have reached a dead end with their vexing personal cases.

The trio is getting back to its roots, helping homeowners who are dealing with harrowing hauntings and people whose lives have been overtaken and threatened by unexplained phenomena. Each of the 10, hour-long episodes features a high-stakes case and a robust, multi-stage investigation that begins with a shocking paranormal story and a tantalizing piece of evidence. Stories featured this season include a couple who recently gained notoriety when their nanny-cam footage captured a ghostly shadow figure walking by their baby's crib; a local team that captured possible shadow people moving throughout a notorious haunt; and an investigator who is actually scratched by an unseen phantom.

Armed with brand new state-of-the-art technology and their meticulous methodology, the team, under its new banner, United Paranormal Research Organization (UPRO), will face the most challenging and dangerous paranormal mysteries the country has to offer. In every investigation, collecting evidence is just the beginning. The team isn't merely conducting a cursory review of the case. With the help of their local contacts, team members will embed themselves in the community, conducting multi-day investigations in an effort to track down the true source of these hauntings and restore peace to the living ... and the dead.

"My local organization handles cases all across the East Coast," said Hawes. "But in the last 20 years, because the paranormal movement has become so huge and spread all over the world, we formed an organization to connect all those involved in the field - fans, investigators or those just searching for answers to questions. Many organizations reach out to us for help with their best and toughest cases."

In the series premiere, the paranormal pioneers announce the formation of UPRO at the Fanboy Expo Event in Knoxville, Tennessee. Amateur paranormal investigator Jessica Clevinger is in the audience and immediately asks for help with a local case that's over her head. Single mom Brittany Totherow bought a White Pine, Tennessee, farmhouse because it was the perfect home in which to raise her young son. But soon after moving in, she experienced unnerving phenomena and witnessed a female apparition. Her future husband, Cory, eventually moved into the home with his own children, but it wasn't long before he began experiencing events himself. Within days, Cory started hearing unexplained footsteps and captured video of an apparition standing behind Brittany. Now, their children are starting to have strange encounters. At a loss for what to do, Jessica, Cory and Brittany turn to the UPRO team for help.

"Ghost Nation" is one of the new preeminent series scheduled to premiere during Travel Channel's "Ghostober" month-long programming event packed with 31 days of the network's most wicked and blood-curdling shows.

Check out "Ghost Nation" on TravelChannel.com for show extras, behind-the-scenes photos and exclusive videos. Follow @TravelChannel, @GhostNation and #GhostNation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram for additional content and updates. Follow the URPO team on Twitter: @Jchawes, @stevegonsalves1 and @davetango

"Ghost Nation" is produced by Ping Pong Productions for Travel Channel. For Ping Pong, the executive producers are Brad Kuhlman, Casey Brumels and Josh Gates. Jason Hawes and Steve Gonsalves also serve as executive producers on the series, with Suzie Segal as co-executive producer. For Travel Channel, the executive producer is Vaibhav Bhatt, Julie Meisner Eagle is vice president of production and development, Matthew Butler is general manager and Henry Schleiff is group president of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, AMERICAN HEROES CHANNEL and Destination America.





