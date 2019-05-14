Paramount Pictures Proudly Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of the Beloved Academy Award-Winning Classic FORREST GUMP

In 1994 moviegoers met a man named Forrest Gump whose story was both a deeply personal and affecting odyssey and a universal meditation on our times. Hailed as "magical" (Roger Ebert, Chicago Sun-Times) and filled with "startling grace" (Peter Travers, Rolling Stone), FORREST GUMP became not only a global blockbuster, but a true cultural touchstone.

25 years later, FORREST GUMP remains a treasured cinematic classic that is beloved and quoted the world over. Tom Hanks gives an astonishing performance as Forrest, an everyman whose simple innocence comes to embody a generation. Alongside his mamma (Sally Field), his best friend Bubba (Mykelti Williamson), his commanding officer Lieutenant Dan (Gary Sinise), and his favorite girl Jenny (Robin Wright), Forrest has a ringside seat for the most memorable events of the second half of the 20th century.

Directed by Robert Zemeckis and written for the screen by Eric Roth (based on the novel by Winston Groom), FORREST GUMP won six Academy Awards® including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (Tom Hanks), Best Writing, Best Film Editing and Best Visual Effects.

NATIONAL MALL SCREENING

To celebrate the film's 25th anniversary, Paramount will host a special outdoor screening leading into Memorial Day weekend on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on Friday, May 24, at 8:00 p.m. The free screening will take place between 10th and 12th Streets with spots on the lawn available on a first-come, first-served basis.

NEW TWO-DISC BLU-RAY

A newly remastered version of FORREST GUMP is now available in a two-disc Blu-ray. The set includes access to a Digital copy of the film as well as over three hours of previously released bonus content detailing the creative efforts that went into making the enduring classic:

Disc 1

· Commentary by Robert Zemeckis, Steve Starkey and Rick Carter

· Commentary by Wendy Finerman

· Musical Signposts to History

o Introduction by Ben Fong-Torres

Disc 2

· Greenbow Diary

· The Art of the Screenplay Adaptation

· Getting Past Impossible-Forrest Gump and the Visual Effects Revolution

· Little Forrest

· An Evening with Forrest Gump

· The Magic of Makeup

· Through the Ears of Forrest Gump-Sound Design

· Building the World of Gump-Production Design

· Seeing is Believing-The Visual Effects of Forrest Gump

· Screen Tests

· Trailers

SELECT THEATRICAL SCREENINGS

In addition, on June 23rd and 25th, FORREST GUMP will return to the big screen in more than 600 cinemas nationwide for two screenings each day as Fathom Events and Paramount present the film. For information and tickets, visit www.FathomEvents.com.

FORREST GUMP 25th Anniversary

Street Date: May 7, 2019 (Blu-ray with Digital copy)

U.S. Rating: PG-13 for drug content, some sensuality and war violence

* 1994; Best Picture, Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Director, Best Writing (screenplay based on material previously produced or published), Best Film Editing, Best Effects (visual effects)

**1994; Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Forrest Gump

"ACADEMY AWARD®" is the trademark and service mark of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.





