Pamela Anderson and Jamie Lee Curtis to Host THE LAST SHOWGIRL Q&A Event

Audiences around the country will have the opportunity to attend a one-night-only early access screening event of Gia Coppola’s The Last Showgirl followed by a livestream Q&A with Golden Globe® Nominee Pamela Anderson and Academy Award® Winner Jamie Lee Curtis on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. Roadside Attractions will be opening the film nationwide only in theatres on January 10, 2025.



Capitalizing on the film’s strong reviews, award nominations, and effusive word of mouth, The Last Showgirl will be holding early previews, the Wednesday before opening weekend. The shows, in collaboration with exhibitors nationwide, will be supported across earned and paid media, social and digital channels and will create unique theatrical event driving buzz and momentum for the wide release on January 10th



“We at Roadside are excited that audiences will get to hear directly from these two amazing women whose artistic and personal journeys speak directly to the themes of Gia Coppola’s spectacular film,” commented Roadside Attractions Co-President Howard Cohn and Eric d’Arbeloff.



The Q&A will originate from AMC Lincoln Square in New York where it will be filmed in front of a live audience. Fans nationwide will get to see The Last Showgirl in their local theatre and then experience this special live Q&A and with Anderson and Curtis. Audiences will be able to send in questions from any participating theatre, using social handles for the live stream and generating a surge of engagement and conversation.



Pamela Anderson’s performance was just named one of the 10 best performances of the year by Time Magazine. She has been nominated for Golden Globes Best Performance by a Female Actor in a in a Motion Picture Drama, as well as receiving a Gotham Award Nomination for Outstanding Lead Performance. The film is Certified Fresh and features Golden Globe nominated new original song “Beautiful That Way,” sung by pop superstar Miley Cyrus, produced by Academy Award® winner Andrew Wyatt and written by Wyatt, Cyrus and Lykke Li.



Directed by Gia Coppola, the film stars Pamela Anderson, Kiernan Shipka, Brenda Song, Billie Lourd, with Dave Bautista and Jamie Lee Curtis Written by Kate Gersten, The Last Showgirl is produced by Robert Schwartzman, Natalie Farrey and Gia Coppola.

