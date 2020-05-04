Paley@Home Offerings This Week Include FRIENDS, COMMUNITY, And More!

The Paley Center for Media today announced a new schedule of weekly offerings for Paley@Home Presented by Citi, a curated collection of programming of acclaimed Paley Center events. These programs will screen for free starting on Monday, May 4, on the Paley Center's Youtube channel.

Paley Education@Home supports teachers and students with online classes, weekly Zoom room meetups every Thursday at 3:30 pm EST, and a weekly Education and Media Resource Guide featuring recommendations, best practices, and resources related to the study of media, and television that is accessible for remote education. For connection details, please RSVP to eduny@paleycenter.org.

Paley Front Row: This series of new, original programming features the stars of current shows discussing their work, offering insights and anecdotes.

Monday, May 4 (12:00 pm EST): IFC's Brockmire: The Final Innings - A Conversation with Hank Azaria and Amanda Peet. Brockmire follows a famed Major League Baseball announcer who suffers an embarrassing and very public meltdown on the air after discovering his beloved wife's serial infidelity. Hank Azaria (Jim Brockmire) is joined in conversation with Amanda Peet (Jules James) and Alan Sepinwall, Chief TV Critic, Rolling Stone.



Paley Presents (new shows released Tuesdays at 10:00 am EST): This series features programs with the cast and creators of some the most popular and critically acclaimed television shows currently on air.

Tuesday, May 5: PaleyFest LA: The Vampire Diaries: At the close of Season 3, creator Julie Pec and the cast of the supernatural hit including Ian Somerhalder, Nin Dobrev, and Paul Wesley, discuss the "Original Vampires" and their appetite for destruction, filming in Evander Holyfield's House, how deeply invested fans are in the show, and how Ian almost didn't get the part of Damon.



Paley Family Comedy Block (new shows released Wednesdays at 10:00 am EST): The Paley Center celebrates television's best loved comedies that the whole family can enjoy.

Paley Family Comedy Block (new shows released Wednesdays at 10:00 am EST): The Paley Center celebrates television's best loved comedies that the whole family can enjoy. Wednesday, May 6: PaleyFest LA: Community: During the sitcom's second season, series creator Dan Harmon and several cast members including Joel McHale and Chevy Chase, talk about the outrageous storylines they've tackled, from zombies to chicken fingers to turning the cast into clay figures for Christmas, and producing a "clip show" from episodes that never existed. As Chase sums it up, "There's nothing you can expect. We're capable of anything."



The Paley Report (new shows released Thursdays at 10:00 am EST): Conversations with the most influential thought leaders include CEOs in media, tech, finance, and entertainment.

The Paley Report (new shows released Thursdays at 10:00 am EST): Conversations with the most influential thought leaders include CEOs in media, tech, finance, and entertainment. Thursday, May 7: Paley Media Council: A Conversation with Ajit Pai: The Chairman of the FCC, sits down with Theodore Rappaport, Founder and Director of NYU Wireless, to talk about the promise of 5G, his work on expanding telemedicine, and his philosophical approach to setting telecom policy.



Paley Date Night (new shows released Fridays at 8:00 pm EST): The Paley Center presents discussions featuring television shows that highlight love and relationships.

Paley Date Night (new shows released Fridays at 8:00 pm EST): The Paley Center presents discussions featuring television shows that highlight love and relationships. Friday, May 8: PaleyFest LA: Friends: At the start of the series' third season, stars Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry, are joined by creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, and other members of the production and writing staff to talk about the phenomenal success of the series, the effect fame has had on the cast, the writing process, and the unexpected fanbase for Rachel's hair.



Paley Education@Home:

Paley Education@Home: Thursday, April 23, 3:00 pm EST - Zoom Room Meet-up: Cinco De Mayo.



Recommend viewing prior to discussion: Coco and Artbound: "Día de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead)"





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You