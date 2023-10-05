PUPPY LOVE To Screen At The 19th LA Femme International Film Festival

The documentary feature film follows a litter of puppies that overcome impossible odds to survive and thrive.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

PUPPY LOVE To Screen At The 19th LA Femme International Film Festival "PUPPY LOVE," an involving and inspiring film written and directed by Gail Gilbert, will screen on Saturday, October 20th at 4PM at the LA Femme International Film Festival, that runs from October 19 - 22, 2023.

The documentary feature film follows a litter of puppies that overcome impossible odds to survive and thrive. "A healthy litter of purebred pups suddenly become paralyzed and the vets say they should be euthanized," explains writer-director Gilbert. "But a group of courageous women rally together to fight for their survival and amazing things happen!"

While it sounds like a tragedy, the film is an inspiring testament to the perseverance and dedication of both the rescuers and the spunky dogs Red, Scout, Shooter and Oliver. It is "The feel-good movie of the year" according to celebrated author Dorothy Marks.

Gilbert explains, "This film evolved organically because from one day to the next, we had no idea if the puppies would survive or even walk again." But the cast and crew donated their time in the hope that the story would have a happy ending.

In addition to Gilbert, the film creators include camera person/producer Amanda Marien, and participating rescuers Penny Kurz and Michelle Cullen, Christian Hogland who donated his Sit Stay Swim aquatic center for the shoot, and Dr. Barbara Royal and the staff of the Royal Treatment Veterinary Center.

"Puppy Love" will screen on Saturday, October 20th at 4PM in Theater 14 at the Regal Cinema at LA Live, 1000 West Olympic Blvd. in Los Angeles.

See trailer here:

To purchase tickets: Click Here




