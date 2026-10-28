PUNCH BROTHERS, Met Orchestra Chamber Ensemble Perform at Carnegie Hall

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Carnegie Hall has announced a slate of performances for November 2026, including the return of Grammy-winning quintet PUNCH BROTHERS, a Met Orchestra Chamber Ensemble program led by conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin, and cellist Alisa Weilerstein's final installment of her FRAGMENTS performance series, among other concerts.

PUNCH BROTHERS

Wednesday, November 4 at 8:00 PM (Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage)

Punch Brothers is a boundary-pushing band that features five of today's best acoustic musicians: mandolinist and vocalist Chris Thile, guitarist Chris Eldridge, bassist Paul Kowert, banjoist Noam Pikelny, and violinist Brittany Haas. This trailblazing, Best Folk Album Grammy–winning quintet is known for 'wild virtuosity used for more than just virtuosity' (Rolling Stone) and for taking 'bluegrass to its next evolutionary stage, drawing equal inspiration from the brain and the heart' (The Washington Post). They return to Carnegie Hall with musical selections from across their full catalogue, including songs from the group's recent album, The Unsung Adventures of Punch Brothers.

THE MET ORCHESTRA CHAMBER ENSEMBLE

Thursday, November 5 at 7:30 PM (Weill Recital Hall)

Conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin leads The Met Orchestra Chamber Ensemble performance of Schubert's 'Death and the Maiden' Quartet, arranged for string orchestra by Gustav Mahler. The program also features Janáček's impassioned String Quartet No. 2, 'Intimate Letters.'

Alisa Weilerstein: FRAGMENTS 6

Thursday, November 5 at 7:30 PM (Zankel Hall)

In the final chapter of her immersive FRAGMENTS performance series, cellist Alisa Weilerstein performs newly commissioned works by Andy Akiho, Gabriela Lena Frank, Gabriella Smith, Jessie Montgomery, and Tania León, weaving them together with J. S. Bach's Sixth Cello Suite, responsive lighting, scenic architecture, and theatrical styling to create a multisensory audience experience.

ORCHESTRA OF ST. LUKE'S

Thursday, November 5 at 8:00 PM (Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage)

Louis Langrée returns to conduct Orchestra of St. Luke's in an all-Berlioz program including Symphonie fantastique, the surviving overture from his discarded opera Les francs-juges, and the song cycle Les nuits d'été (Summer Nights) featuring tenor Benjamin Bernheim.

JEAN RONDEAU, Harpsichord

Friday, November 6 at 7:30 PM (Weill Recital Hall)

French harpsichordist Jean Rondeau returns to Carnegie Hall following his previous sold-out recital. Having recently completed his monumental project, recording the complete works of Louis Couperin for Warner Classics / Erato marking the 400th anniversary of the composer's birth, Rondeau performs Louis Couperin's Suite in D along with additional French baroque works by François Couperin, Rameau, and Royer.

Santiago Cañón-Valencia, Cello / Victor Santiago Asuncion, Piano

Tuesday, November 10 at 7:30 PM (Weill Recital Hall)

Colombian cellist Santiago Cañón-Valencia—named as a BBC New Generation Artist in 2022—is joined for his first Carnegie Hall appearance by pianist Victor Santiago Asuncion, performing cello sonatas by Debussy, Ginastera, and Shostakovich. The program also features Ad Noctem, an original solo work by the cellist in its New York premiere, and Arvo Pärt's iconic Fratres, which Cañón-Valencia released as his debut single on Deutsche Grammophon.

JUILLIARD AT ZANKEL HALL

Tuesday, November 10 at 7:30 PM (Zankel Hall)

Juilliard students present an evening of innovative interdisciplinary work. Performed in the intimate setting of Zankel Hall, this program celebrates the creativity and experimentation shaping the next generation of artists. This performance, titled 'The New and the Now,' features Juilliard musicians and dancers in works by Arnhold Creative Associates Caili Quan, Jamar Roberts, Pam Tanowitz, and more.

Aigul Akhmetshina, Mezzo-Soprano / Jonathan Palmer Lakeland, Piano

Wednesday, November 11 at 7:30 PM (Zankel Hall)

Acclaimed Bashkir mezzo-soprano Aigul Akhmetshina makes her New York recital debut with pianist Jonathan Palmer Lakeland in a program titled Love Without Borders: A Journey in Three Chapters, featuring a variety of music including classical art songs, opera selections, jazz standards, film music, and Latin American repertoire—from Britten to Tchaikovsky, Bizet to Weill, Bernstein to Styne, and more.

NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC

Friday, November 13 at 7:30 PM; Sunday, November 15 at 2:00 PM (Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage)

With these performances, the New York Philharmonic and their new Music Director Gustavo Dudamel launch a five-year project that brings exciting annual presentations of operas in concert to Carnegie Hall. Dudamel kicks off this new initiative by conducting two performances of Puccini's Tosca with a stellar international cast that includes soprano Marina Rebeka in the opera's title role, tenor Jonas Kaufmann as Cavaradossi, and baritone Ludovic Tézier as Scarpia, joined by the New York Philharmonic Chorus.

SILKROAD ENSEMBLE FEATURING Rhiannon Giddens AND YO-YO MA

Saturday, November 14 at 7:00 PM (Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage)

The groundbreaking Silkroad Ensemble returns with its founder, Yo-Yo Ma; its current artistic director, the Pulitzer Prize–winning folk musician and multi-instrumentalist Rhiannon Giddens; and a lineup of Silkroad virtuosos to celebrate the ensemble's 25 years of connecting the world through music.

APOLLO'S FIRE / Jeanine De Bique

Sunday, November 15 at 3:00 PM (Zankel Hall)

Grammy Award-winning Baroque ensemble Apollo's Fire, led by artistic director and harpsichordist Jeannette Sorrell, returns to Carnegie Hall joined by Trinidadian soprano Jeanine De Bique. Titled 'Echoes Across the Atlantic,' the program explores the historical connections between Europe and the Caribbean colonies of the 18th century, from virtuosic music by Handel, Rameau, and Vivaldi to music from a Creole wedding celebration, sharing tales of love, despair, and resilience.

JUPITER ENSEMBLE

Tuesday, November 17 at 7:30 PM (Weill Recital Hall)

Vibrant early music ensemble Jupiter Ensemble, led by artistic director Thomas Dunford, is joined by mezzo-soprano Lea Desandre for a program of musical portraits of the Amazons by Vivaldi, Cavalli, De Bottis, Marais, and others.

Minsoo Sohn, Piano

Wednesday, November 18 at 7:30 PM (Zankel Hall)

Described by The New York Times as 'a genuine artist, with a thoughtful and poetic interpretation,' Korean American pianist Minsoo Sohn has performed in prestigious venues and festivals around the world. Well-known for his performances and recording of J. S. Bach's Goldberg Variations, Sohn presents Book I of the composer's The Well-Tempered Clavier in Zankel Hall.

Rihab Chaieb, Mezzo-Soprano / Ammiel Bushakevitz, Piano

Wednesday, November 18 at 7:30 PM (Weill Recital Hall)

Mezzo-soprano Rihab Chaieb is joined by pianist Ammiel Bushakevitz for her first Carnegie Hall recital, including music by Saint-Saëns, L. Aubert, and Osvaldo Golijov, plus the US premiere of Matthew Ricketts's Nomad[e], and more. The works featured on this program span ancient times to the present, reflecting a vast range of musical and cultural interests, including Chaieb's own Tunisian and French Canadian heritage.

THE NEW YORK POPS

Friday, November 20 at 8:00 PM (Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage)

Co-stars in HBO's hit show The Gilded Age Denée Benton and Jordan Donica join The New York Pops and music director Steven Reineke for a new program that highlights favorites from their careers—including selections from The Phantom of the Opera, Sunday in the Park with George, Camelot, and Aida—and the Great American Songbook.

JAMES Austin Smith AND FRIENDS: Time Enough: A Well-Being Concert

Saturday, November 21 at 5:00 PM (Resnick Education Wing)

Oboist James Austin Smith, countertenor Reginald Mobley, and violinist Yura Lee combine guided listening with explorations of time, perspective, and contentment in this Carnegie Hall Well-Being Concert. From the intimate pulse of J. S. Bach's solo music and the profound acceptance of the composer's Ich habe genug (I have enough), to the dream-like landscapes conjured by Takemitsu, the program invites audiences to slow down and consider what it means to be truly present.

Audience members can choose from a variety of casual and comfortable seating options, with mats, cushions, and chairs all available on a first-come, first-served basis.

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