Mumford & Sons Bring Chris Thile Aboard for HERE on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE
The band welcomed the acclaimed mandolinist for a one-off musical pairing on the late-night stage.
Mumford & Sons brought an extra voice into the mix on Jimmy Kimmel Live, performing their song Here with mandolinist Chris Thile joining the band for the taping. The collaboration gave the ABC late-night program's audience a live rendition of the track featuring Thile's playing alongside the band's core lineup.
The performance centered entirely on Here, with the band and Thile delivering the song in full for the broadcast rather than breaking for a separate conversation segment. Pairing Mumford & Sons with Thile brought together two distinct corners of folk and acoustic music for a single television appearance built around one song.
The segment kept its focus squarely on the live sound of the performance, offering viewers a direct look at how Thile's mandolin work folded into the band's arrangement of Here for the Kimmel stage.
The appearance adds to a string of recent musical performances filmed for Jimmy Kimmel Live, with the show continuing to showcase full live renditions from touring acts in front of its cameras.
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