PSYCHIC P.D Now Streaming on REVRY.TV

Psychic P.D' follows ex-lady of the night turned East-London Detective Chantelle Goodbody with an unusual power.

Jun. 14, 2021  

'Chantelle: Psychic P.D - Night Division', an off-the-wall comedy out of the UK, launched this week on Revry.tv, the premier LGBTQ+ digital media network.

"It's a really great script, I don't think there's anything else being made like this at the moment... there's a lot of innuendo." - Stacey Norris (Actress - Chantelle Goodbody P.D) '

Psychic P.D' follows ex-lady of the night turned East-London Detective Chantelle Goodbody with an unusual power: she can divine clues and garner information from the dead with her sensual 'psychic touch'. Writer and one of the series three leads, Saul Marron (Gentleman Jack, BBC/HBO) used his love of the 80s to create the off-beat world of the show.

Marron says: "I've always been a huge fan of B-movies and larger than life TV shows from that era and I wanted to do my own version but with a unique twist. The actors & I have worked together on stage for years in Sh*tfaced Shakespeare & there's such a natural sense of comedy timing together that it was a no brainer when it came to casting."

Synopsis: In 1984, a bizarre new cop show from the UK became an overnight hit. Our 'All Access' documentary crew follows the actors and egos behind-the-scenes of 'Chantelle: Psychic P.D - Night Division'. From its huge hairdos to cheesy one-liners, cast bust-ups to torrid affairs, no one's getting out of this looking good. Chantelle: Psychic P.D is a tongue-in-cheek British comedy with a saucy side. The show is a mix of "real" cast interviews, behind-the-scenes footage from on-set, and clips from the fictitious cop show.

"It's like 'C.S.I' and the 'Carry On' films had a weird 80's baby." - David Ellis (Actor - Officer Terence D'Arby)

The full mini-series can be watched exclusively on Revry.TV

www.chantellepd.com

CAST: Stacey Norris (EastEnders), David Ellis (Urban Myths, Reduced Shakespeare), Saul Marron (Gentleman Jack, The Current War), Paul Lavers (Dr Who), Beth-Louise Priestley (Sh*tfaced Shakespeare) 

 


