LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Sets Guest Lineups for Late August Episodes
Nathan Lane, Maya Rudolph and Lisa Kudrow join the roster of upcoming guests.
NBC has released the guest lineups for an upcoming week of LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers, featuring a mix of film, television, and music figures. Scheduled guests include Ayo Edebiri, Matthew Rhys, Sabrina Rudin, Lena Dunham, Karl Urban, Nathan Lane, Noah Kahan, Adam Scott, Juliette Lewis, Maya Rudolph, Michael Gandolfini, Lisa Kudrow, and Nicholas Braun, appearing across individual episodes to discuss projects including Proof, Widow's Bay, Famesick, Mortal Kombat 2, Death of a Salesman, Hokum, The Rocky Horror Show, Oh, Mary!, Daredevil, The Comeback, and The Sheep Detectives.
'Late Night With Seth Meyers' Listings August 11 - August 18
Tuesday, August 11: Guests include Ayo Edebiri (Proof), Matthew Rhys (Widow's Bay), and Sabrina Rudin (Healthy with a Side of Happy). (OAD 4/28/2026)
Wednesday, August 12: Guests include Lena Dunham (Famesick) and Karl Urban (Mortal Kombat 2). (OAD 4/29/2026)
Thursday, August 13: Guests include Nathan Lane (Death of a Salesman) and Noah Kahan (The Great Divide; Saturday Night Live). (OAD 5/4/2026)
Friday, August 14: Guests include Adam Scott (Hokum) and Juliette Lewis (The Rocky Horror Show). (OAD 4/30/2026)
Monday, August 17: Guests include Maya Rudolph (Oh, Mary!) and Michael Gandolfini (Daredevil). (OAD 5/6/2026)
Tuesday, August 18: Guests include Lisa Kudrow (The Comeback) and Nicholas Braun (The Sheep Detectives). (OAD 5/7/2026)