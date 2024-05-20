YELLOWSTONE Begins Production on Final Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Paramount Network has announced that Yellowstone, TV’s #1 show, has started production. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, the megahit series is currently filming in Montana. As previously announced, the series is slated to return in November for the last episodes of its fifth and final season.

Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.

Yellowstone is co-created by Oscar®-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water and Sicario) and John Linson. Executive producers include John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, Stephen Kay, Michael Friedman, Christina Voros and Keith Cox. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

The first part of the season features a cast led by Kevin Costner and includes Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and Kelsey Asbille.

