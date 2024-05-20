THE FALL GUY Extended Cut Coming to Digital on May 21

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As it continues driving pulse-pounding excitement at the global box office, the adrenaline-fueled, action-packed film, THE FALL GUY, arrives exclusively in homes on digital platforms where you can buy or rent movies with a never-before-seen Extended Cut on May 21, 2024, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

From real-life stunt man and director David Leitch, the blockbuster director of Bullet Train, Deadpool 2, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, comes his most personal film yet, full of over-the-top action and jaw-dropping, practical stunts. Earning an “A-” CinemaScore and hailed as “an act of pure movie love” (Vulture), THE FALL GUY is a hilariously satisfying love letter to action movies and the hard-working stunt crews who make them. Own THE FALL GUY Extended Cut with an additional 20 minutes of never-before-seen footage featuring more action, more laughs and more stunts on digital tomorrow only when you purchase from participating retailers nationwide including Apple TV, Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu), Comcast Xfinity, Cox and Microsoft Movies & TV. The original film is available wherever you RENT OR BUY movies.



Oscar® nominee Ryan Gosling (Barbie, La La Land, Drive) stars as Colt Seavers, a battle-scarred stuntman who, is drafted back into service after a near-career ending accident when Tom Ryder (Golden Globe® winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson; Bullet Train), the star of a mega-budget studio movie—being directed by Colt’s ex, Jody Moreno, played by Golden Globe® winner Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer, A Quiet Place films, Sicario)—goes missing.

Inspired by the hit 1980s TV series, THE FALL GUY also stars Emmy® winner Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Winston Duke (Black Panther franchise) and Academy Award® nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once). From a screenplay by Hobbs & Shaw screenwriter Drew Pearce, THE FALL GUY comes from production team David Leitch and Kelly McCormick (Bullet Train, Violent Night, Nobody,) and their company 87North Productions; from Ryan Gosling and his production shingle Entertainment 360; and from Guymon Casady (“Game of Thrones,” Steve Jobs ). The film is executive produced by Drew Pearce, Entertainment 360’s Geoff Shaevitz and the creator of the original Fall Guy television series, Glen A. Larson.

