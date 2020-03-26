PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE to Begin Streaming on Hulu This Friday

Portrait of a Lady on Fire will begin exclusively streaming on Hulu this Friday, March 27.

From Director Céline Sciamma (Girlhood, Tomboy), NEON's award winning Portrait of a Lady on Fire debuted at Cannes and was the winner of Best Screenplay and the Queer Palm at festival last summer. The Cannes winner was also nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film, an Independent Spirit Award for Best Foreign Language Film, nominated by the Hollywood Critics Association for Best Foreign Language Film and was awarded Best Cinematography by the New York Film Critics. GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics awarded Portrait LGBTQ Film of the Year and it was nominated for a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Film. Portrait of a Lady on Fire has been hailed by critics as one of the best films of the year, earning 98% on Rotten Tomatoes.



Set in France, 1760, Marianne is commissioned to paint the wedding portrait of Héloïse, a young woman who has just left the convent. Because she is a reluctant bride-to-be, Marianne arrives under the guise of companionship, observing Héloïse by day and secretly painting her by firelight at night. As the two women orbit one another, intimacy and attraction grow as they share Héloïse's first moments of freedom. Héloïse's portrait soon becomes a collaborative act of and testament to their love.





