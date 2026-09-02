 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

PORTAL TO HELL Horror-Comedy to Debut on VOD From Cineverse

Woody Bess wrote and directed the film, which follows a debt collector who discovers a demon in his laundromat.

By:
PORTAL TO HELL Horror-Comedy to Debut on VOD From Cineverse

Cineverse announced that Portal To Hell will debut on Digital and Video on Demand on September 8, 2026. The film follows a portal that appears inside of a laundromat, pushing the man who discovers it into a high-stakes scheme to save his neighbor from eternal damnation. The film garnered festival buzz from its showings at Slamdance Film Festival, Frightfest, Chattanooga Film Festival, Calgary Underground and Vancouver Horror Show.

Portal To Hell stars Trey Holland (Battleship, John Carter), Romina D'ugo (12 Monkeys, Law & Order: SVU), Keith David (The Thing, Armageddon) and Richard Kind (Inside Out, Argo). The film is written and directed by Woody Bess. The film is produced by Trey Holland, Lucas Ford, Tom Watts, and Woody Bess and executive produced by Dionne Lea, Keith David, George Loucas, Matthew Dean Russell, John Frederick and Christina Jobe.

The official synopsis is as follows: A routine debt collector's life is turned upside down when a portal to hell opens in his local laundromat followed by a demon who offers him a deal - three souls to save his neighbor from being dragged to hell.

About Cineverse Motion Pictures Group

Cineverse super-serves passionate audiences by distributing content across all windows and platforms, from theatrical to digital to physical. Following the breakout box office success of Terrifier 3, recent theatrical releases include the franchise returns of The Toxic Avenger, Silent Night, Deadly Night, and Return to Silent Hill. Also on Cineverse's upcoming slate is the 20th anniversary release of Guillermo Del Toro's masterpiece Pan's Labyrinth, Wolf Creek: Legacy and the company's first theatrical family feature, Air Bud Returns.

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS) is an entertainment technology company and studio. Core to its business is Matchpoint – a growing tech ecosystem designed to prepare, distribute, monetize, and continuously improve content across any platform. Matchpoint helps studios large and small operate at scale and improve performance and efficiency in an increasingly fragmented distribution environment. Additionally, Cineverse distributes a vast library of premium films, series, and podcasts, across theatrical, home entertainment, and streaming; operates dozens of digital properties that super serve passionate fandoms around the world; and works with leading brands to connect them with audiences they value. For more information, visit cineverse.com.

Recent Articles
CRIME AND PUNISHMENT IN AMERICA to Premiere on PBS This November
8/10/2026
Jaye P. Morgan Passes Away at 94
Jaye P. Morgan Passes Away at 94
8/26/2026
TYLER PERRY'S BEAUTY IN BLACK Season 3 Now Streaming on Netflix
TYLER PERRY'S BEAUTY IN BLACK Season 3 Now Streaming on Netflix
8/27/2026
Don't Miss a TV News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $65
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts