PLUNDERER: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF A NAZI ART THIEF To Air On PBS In February

In the decade leading up to 1945, it’s estimated that the Nazis stole one-fifth of all artwork in Europe – the majority from Jewish families and other “undesirables” – in a culture war that was designed to rewrite European history. But that was just the beginning. A new two-part Secrets of the Dead special reveals the secret networks of curators and dealers, many of them Nazis like Bruno Lohse (the “Plunderer”) who made fortunes on the back of Nazi-looted art, perpetuating a decades-long war crime that has never been fully exposed or resolved.

Plunderer: The Life and Times of a Nazi Art Thief premieres on Wednesdays, February 19-26, 2025 at 10/9c on PBS (check local listings), pbs.org/secrets and the PBS App.

Historian Jonathan Petropoulos, the John V. Croul Professor of European History at Claremont McKenna College, investigates the life of former Nazi art dealer Bruno Lohse, Hermann Göring’s one-time “man in Paris.” Petropoulos conducted multiple interviews with Lohse over the course of nearly 20 years until the German’s death in 2007. To uncover the truth about the extent of the Nazi-looting operation, and just what role Lohse played, Petropoulos also speaks with gallery owners, curators, art investigators, Lohse’s close friends, and descendants of victims of Nazi art theft. Looking at breathtaking masterpieces and an extensive archive of personal letters, Plunderer reveals the dark underbelly of the international art world, much of it built upon wartime tragedy.

“Nazi art looting was the greatest art scandal of the 20th century,” said Petropoulos, the John V. Croul Professor of European History at Claremont McKenna College. "I had no idea the shocking discoveries this investigation would uncover, nor the tangled mess I was getting myself into.”

“While some of the reveals are thrilling, it’s important to remember that most of the looted art has never been recovered and most of those involved have suffered no consequences,” said producer John S. Friedman. “My hope is that this documentary will spark an interest in helping these families regain their lost pieces, which, for them, mean more than just the art’s monetary value – it also represents a link to their past.”

Plunderer: The Life and Times of a Nazi Art Thief is directed by Hugo Macgregor and produced by John S. Friedman, Hugo Macgregor and David M. Milch. Based on the book Göring’s Man in Paris by Jonathan Petropoulos, Plunderer is a production of Living Memory Productions in association with The WNET Group, in association with the Dr. David M. Milch Foundation, ARTE, Bayerischer Rundfunk and Taglicht Studios. Secrets of the Dead is a production of The WNET Group. Stephanie Carter is executive producer. Stephen Segaller is executive in charge.

As one of PBS’s ongoing limited primetime series, Secrets of the Dead is a perennial favorite, routinely ranking among one of most-watched series on public television. Secrets of the Dead uses the latest scientific discoveries to challenge prevailing ideas and share fresh perspectives on historical events. The series has received 10 CINE Golden Eagle Awards and six Emmy nominations, among numerous other awards.

