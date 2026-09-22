PLOTLINES to Explore Storytelling Trends Across Literature and Media

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Each episode breaks down literary traditions and classic works to show how they shape modern culture and examines how different storytelling media influence our thought processes and shape our world.

Hosted by content creator, writer and publisher Jananie K. Velu, PLOTLINES looks at the stories we tell, the structures we return to, and the ways literature continues to shape and be shaped by modern culture across books, television, film and other media.

'I'm so excited to be working with PBS on this series,' said host Jananie K. Velu. 'I think audiences are going to appreciate how we deep-dive into beloved stories and trace the literary traditions behind them, while also providing meaningful commentary on how they shape culture. In a contemporary climate where it feels like we're encouraged to accept things at face value, this series will be an important reminder to ask questions and peel back the layers of any narrative.'

'The humanities are such an important cornerstone at PBS,' said Maribel Lopez, Sr. Director and Head of PBS Digital Studios. 'We know there are a lot of book-lovers out there and a series like PLOTLINES creates a wonderful space for audiences to engage around really important topics. And I know our viewers are going to love Jananie. We're so happy to welcome her into the PBS Storied community.'

Upcoming Episodes

Episode 1: 'Why Do We Turn Villains into Heroes?'

From Wicked to Cobra Kai, one of the more notable modern narrative trends involves taking a classic villain and reframing them as heroic — or at least sympathetic. Some of this is surely a product of our IP-obsessed culture, mining every franchise for as many iterations as possible. But it is also A VERY OLD literary tradition, with examples from Shakespeare's canon, as well as perhaps the most famous villain of all time: Satan, from John Milton's epic poem Paradise Lost. This technique tends to be associated with social change, as writers and readers rethink old notions of good and evil. But an openness to rehabilitating our cultural villains can be a double-edged sword.

Episode 2: 'Why Can't TV Tell Stories Chronologically?'

Launches: Tuesday, Oct. 20

The flashback is a ubiquitous feature of many modern television shows, but as a literary device, it goes back to the oldest written stories, like Homer's Odyssey. But not all flashbacks are created equal; why are some effective and others frustrating? And why are they so common right now?

Episode 3: 'Why Authoritarians Need to Control the Narrative?'

Launches: Tuesday, Nov. 17

From the real world to our favorite dystopian novels and shows, authoritarians have always had a special relationship with storytelling. Enforcing obedience requires careful control of the narrative: walking the fine line of censoring the stories that threaten your objectives, like in Fahrenheit 451 or Silo, and seeding the propaganda that will maintain your power, like in The Hunger Games or Parable of the Sower. A story is perhaps the most innocuous and fundamental part of any power struggle in history, but it all comes down to who can create the most convincing narrative.

PLOTLINES is produced for PBS Digital Studios by SPOTZEN, an Austin, TX-based production company that also produces OTHERWORDS, TWO CENTS, and other series for PBS. The series producer and director are Katie Graham and Andrew Matthews. Executives in charge for PBS are Maribel Lopez, Gabrielle Ewing, and John Campbell.

About the Host

Jananie K. Velu is a content creator, writer and publisher who raves about her favorite books on her channel, thisstoryaintover, with its audience of more than 130,000 subscribers. After working in publishing and tech for several years, Jananie joined the startup community-powered platform Bindery to launch her own independent publishing imprint. Boundless Press strives to uplift marginalized voices and make a space for them in an industry that is set up against them. Jananie was born in Canada to Sri Lankan Tamil refugees and lives in Toronto.

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