PLEASE DON'T FEED THE CHILDREN Sets World Premiere at Sitges International Film Festival

Perry Street Films presents, in association with Head Gear Films and Metro Technology & Fieldhouse Productions, in association with Altitude Film Entertainment & Sugar23, a Perry Street and BK Studios production, Please Don’t Feed The Children, Destry Allyn Spielberg’s feature directorial debut.

The horror thriller, starring the talented Michelle Dockery and Giancarlo Esposito, is set to have its world premiere at the prestigious Sitges International Film Festival (The 57th Annual Festival Internacional de Cinema Fantastic de Catalunya), on Friday, October 11, 2024 followed by a Q&A with cast and crew. There will also be a press conference for the film on the same day. Please Don’t Feed The Children has been acquired by Vertice 360 for Spain, and will be distributed in theaters throughout the country in 2025.

“I am beyond thrilled to be premiering Please Don’t Feed The Children at the 57th annual Sitges International Film Festival. It’s an incredible honor to showcase our film alongside such visionary works. This movie was everything I needed to officially step into directing feature length films. It came with all the exciting challenges that made me a stronger filmmaker and collaborator. We shot this in 18 days and I am so proud of the entire cast and crew for coming together and proving that anything is possible. I couldn’t be more excited to share this experience with the world.” Said Destry Allyn Spielberg.

Please Don’t Feed The Children’s premiere is not only a significant milestone for Spielberg, but also a noteworthy event in the world of cinema. The Sitges International Film Festival aka the 57th Annual Festival Internacional de Cinema Fantastic de Catalunya, known for showcasing cutting-edge and innovative cinema, will provide a global stage to display the film’s creativity and storytelling prowess to a diverse and discerning audience.

The film stars Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey, The Gentlemen), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul, Megalopolis) and an impressive ensemble cast that includes Zoe Colletti (Only Murders In The Building, Boo Bitch and Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark), Dean Scott Vazquez (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the soon to be released You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah with Adam Sandler and Searchlight’s Theater Camp, Vernon Davis (Chariot, A Day To Die), Emma Meisel (Doogie Kameāloha,M.D., American Horror Story: 1984 ), Andrew Liner (Vampire Academy, Bang Bang, Gray Matter), Reagan Aliyah (Marvel’s Ironheart and Netflix’s XO KITTY), and Joshuah Melnick (Saint X, Tesla). Please Don’t Feed The Children is produced by Jason Dubin (Who Invited Charlie?, Babysitters) and his Perry Street Films, Josh Kesselman (The Great, Devil’s Peak), Michael Hagerty (Old Henry), Bill Kenwright, and Daniel Ryniker. The movie was penned by Paul Bertino.

A gang of orphans travels to the south in quest of a new LIFE AFTER a viral outbreak decimates the adult population of the nation, only to find themselves at the mercy of a psychotic woman who is hiding a perilous secret.

“It’s such an honor and a privilege to premiere at Sitges not only because it is the longest running genre film festival in the world, but because it is all about the audience, and that’s what drives cinema.” Said producer Jason Dubin of Perry Street Films.

Perry Street Films’ mission is to be the unapologetic pulse of cinema, fueling fearless filmmakers who break boundaries and rewrite the rules. We champion raw, unconventional stories that defy expectations, driven by authenticity and unshakable integrity. Our vision is to create a space where bold voices thrive, shaking up the industry and igniting a new era of storytelling that hits hard and leaves a mark.

Destry Allyn Spielberg is an award-winning director, having won Best Thriller at City of Angels Women’s Film Festival in 2022 for her short film, Let Me Go The Right Way. She co-wrote the screenplay with Owen KING (Sleeping Beauties) and it starred Brian a’arcy James and Hopper Penn. It premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival. She has also appeared in multiple award-nominated films, including Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza. She is repped by WME, Sugar 23 and Gang Tyre.

