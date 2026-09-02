PLAYING WITH MATCHES to Bring Undercover Couples to Netflix

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Netflix has announced a new unscripted series, PLAYING WITH MATCHES (Working Title), in which a group of undercover couples from all walks of life will compete in the ultimate game of romantic deception. Their goal is to conceal their own relationship while exposing everyone else's in order to outlast the competition.

PLAYING WITH MATCHES is produced by Mettlemouse and is executive produced by Sarah Tyekiff and Shaun Parry. The upcoming series will join Netflix's growing unscripted slate alongside Temptation Island, Million Dollar Secret, Age of Attraction, Love Is Blind, and more.

More information is available at Tudum.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...