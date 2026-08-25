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Paramount+ announced that Hannah Berner will host Making Love, a new unscripted reality dating series premiering on Paramount+ in early 2027. Berner broke the news on her podcast Giggly Squad.

Making Love is a bold new relationship experiment which gives singles a completely original and unique opportunity to take destiny into their own hands. Can you actually find the person you've always dreamed of? With Berner steering the ship — equal parts hype woman, hilarious hall monitor, and hopeless romantic — expect the drama, the swoons, and the one-liners to hit different.

The series comes from Chris Coelen, CEO of Kinetic Content, the force behind Love Is Blind and Married at First Sight. Coelen executive produces, along with Kinetic's President of Television Ally Simpson, Brent Gauches, Lauren Dunlop and Jayson Elmore. Co-Executive Producers are Stefanie Cohen-Williams and Maegan McDonough.

About Hannah Berner

Hannah Berner is one of the buzziest rising comedians and podcasters of this generation. She is the co-creator and co-host of Giggly Squad, one of the top-ranked TV, film & comedy podcasts in America. Recently released stand-up specials include None of My Business and We Ride at Dawn alongside her original video digital series, Han on the Street. Earlier this year, Hannah was featured in The Hollywood Reporter's '50 Most Powerful People in New York Media' list and named in TIME's inaugural '2025 Creators' list. Last year, Hannah released her first book written with co-collaborator Paige DeSorbo, How to Giggle: A Guide to Taking Life Less Seriously, which made The New York Times Best Seller List. Earlier this year, Hannah completed her 61-city sold-out 'None of my Business' solo tour, which included a stop at New York's famed Carnegie Hall. Next up, she will guest star in the upcoming A24 / Peacock drama series, SUPERFAKES.

About Paramount+

Paramount+ is the global flagship streaming home of premium original series and entertainment from some of the most enduring brands in television to subscribers around the world. Drawing on decades of beloved IP, Paramount+ also features a diverse offering of live sports, feature films, news and series from across the Paramount portfolio including CBS hits like Marshals and Tracker, all BET Original Series, the Avatar animated universe from Nickelodeon and more. It is a key pillar of the Direct-to-Consumer division at Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY), whose portfolio spans Paramount Pictures, Pluto TV, and Skydance Animation, Games and Sports divisions. For more information, visit www.paramount.com.

Photo Credit: Madison Lane



Photo Credit: Madison Lane

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