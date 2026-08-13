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ARIZONA HOT Netflix Reality Series to Follow Grads Chasing Careers, Romance

Matt Solomon and Sandy Varo Jarrell will executive produce the unscripted series for Netflix.

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ARIZONA HOT Netflix Reality Series to Follow Grads Chasing Careers, Romance

Netflix has announced a new unscripted series titled ARIZONA HOT, a Working Title for a reality show that will follow a group of recent college graduates as they build careers, pursue romances, and navigate friendships and rivalries in Arizona. The series promises to explore how young adults adjust to independence amid the state's triple-digit temperatures.

ARIZONA HOT is executive produced by Matt Solomon, known for BELOW DECK and REAL HOUSEWIVES, along with Sandy Varo Jarrell. The series is produced by Bright Spot Content, a Banijay Entertainment company, and Ain't That Something Entertainment, and will join Netflix's unscripted lineup alongside titles such as SELLING SUNSET, LOVE IS BLIND, and AGE OF ATTRACTION.

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