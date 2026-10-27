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PICKIN ON THE DEAD to Perform at Fox Theatre

The ensemble features National Flatpicking Champ Tyler Grant on guitar with Ace Engfer on bass, Sean Macaulay on drums, and Michael Kirkpatrick on mandolin.

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PICKIN ON THE DEAD to Perform at Fox Theatre

PICKIN ON THE DEAD will perform at the Fox Theatre on Saturday, January 2, 2027. Doors open at 7:00 pm with the show starting at 8:00 pm. Tickets are on sale now here.

The performance offers general admission tickets and reserved rail seated tickets. The show is all ages, with those under 16 required to attend with an adult.

Pickin' On The Dead evolved over several opportunities to entertain the ubiquitous Deadhead population at WinterWonderGrass Festival, and established itself even further with several long, strange Expeditions with Adrift Dinosaur's RiverWonderGrass series through the mystical Gates Of Lodore on the Green River in Dinosaur National Monument.

National Flatpicking Champ Tyler Grant maneuvers the guitar, accompanied by steadfast bassist Ace Engfer, groove-meister Sean 'Magic' Macaulay on drums (both Grant Farm bandmates w/Tyler), & the wildly entertaining Michael Kirkpatrick on mandolin. Lead & harmony vocals are shared among the group, which brings the Grateful Dead experience to an all-new Rocky Mountain High, with no fear of diving into some hot jams & liquid flows.

Event Details

Saturday, January 2, 2027

Fox Theatre

Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm

Tickets available online at foxtheatre.com

Click Here to Get Tickets
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