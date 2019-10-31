PBS to Air Yoshiki Live At Carnegie Hall in Nov. 2019

YOSHIKI LIVE AT Carnegie Hall will begin airing nationwide in major markets across the U.S. on PBS TV stations starting November 2019.

The classical music special was filmed during YOSHIKI's sold-out solo concerts at Carnegie Hall as the superstar Japanese musician and classical composer performed to standing ovations from American audiences.

YOSHIKI LIVE AT Carnegie Hall made its broadcast premiere this year in the New York City area on WNET THIRTEEN, the most-watched public television channel in America. Because of the enormous reaction from American viewers, YOSHIKI's touching, must-see concert has created overwhelming demand, with major PBS-affiliated TV stations receiving numerous requests to add the special to their programming schedule. Expect more U.S. airdates for YOSHIKI LIVE AT Carnegie Hall to be announced soon and for a current schedule, visit: https://www.yoshiki.net/classical.html.

YOSHIKI - rock drummer, classical pianist, leader of the group X JAPAN, and one of the most influential composers in Japanese history - has headlined concerts across the globe, including Madison Square Garden, Wembley Arena and Tokyo Dome.

Program Description: Composer, classically trained pianist, rock drummer and leader of the rock group X JAPAN, best-selling Japanese musician YOSHIKI packed Carnegie Hall in New York City for two back-to-back performances, captured in the program YOSHIKI: LIVE AT Carnegie Hall. Hosted by actor Mark Walberg (Antiques Roadshow), the concert features the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra and includes the theme songs for the GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS and the 10th anniversary of Emperor Akihito's reign in Japan, plus YOSHIKI's heartfelt rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

YOSHIKI LIVE AT Carnegie Hall

PBS SPECIAL AIRING ACROSS AMERICA

*schedules subject to change.

Albuquerque | KENW (3-1 channel) | November 24th at 8pm

Albuquerque | KENW (3-1 channel) |November 26th at 8pm

Baltimore | MPT (MPT2) | Nov. 13th at 10pm

Baltimore | MPT | Nov. 24th at 3pm

Boston | New Hampshire PBS (NHPBS) Explore channel |Nov. 12th at 1pm

Cincinnati | WPTO ThinkTV | Nov. 2nd at 10pm

Cleveland | WEAO (Fusion Channel) | Nov. 3rd at 4pm

Cleveland | WEAO (Fusion Channel) | Nov. 14th at 7pm

Denver | KRMA | Nov. 2nd at 4am

Grand Rapids | WGVU | November 24th at 6pm

Greenville-Spartanburg South Carolina

ETV (SCC channel) | Nov. 10th at 8pm

Indianapolis | WFYI | Nov. 13th at 8pm

Los Angeles | KLCS | Nov. 4th at 10pm

Los Angeles | KVCR | Nov. 5th at 8pm

Minneapolis | Pioneer PTV/KWCM | Dec. 29th at 3pm

Orlando | WEFS | November 26th at 10pm

Philadelphia | WHYY | Nov. 3rd at 7pm

Portland | OPB | December 31st at 11pm

Saint Louis | KETC | Nov. 17th at 2pm

San Francisco | KQED Plus | Nov. 7th at 11pm

San Francisco | KQED Plus | Nov. 8th at 5am

San Francisco | KRCB | Nov. 17th at 9:30am

Tampa | WEDU | Nov. 4th at 1am

More U.S. airdates coming soon!

YOSHIKI was named by Consequence of Sound as "one of the most influential musicians and composers in Japanese history" and is described by Billboard magazine as "prolific" and "a musical innovator". He received the Asian Icon Award from U.K.'s Classic Rock magazine and in 2017 was chosen to be the first-ever Japanese man on the Vogue Japan cover.

In 2013, YOSHIKI released his classical solo album, Yoshiki Classical, which included works co-produced by acclaimed Beatles producer Sir George Martin. The album debuted at #1 on the iTunes Classical Music chart in 10 countries, and featured performances by YOSHIKI as both the composer and pianist with the London Philharmonic Orchestra.

In 2014, YOSHIKI performed his first Yoshiki Classical World Tour, with sold-out shows in 10 countries.

In 2018, YOSHIKI composed the theme song "Red Swan" for the ATTACK ON TITAN anime series, one of the most popular animations in the world, and the track reached #1 on the iTunes Rock charts in 14 countries. The same year, YOSHIKI performed his sold-out classical concert series Yoshiki Classical 2018 at Tokyo International Forum with guest performer Sarah Brightman.

The special-edition digital single of Sarah Brightman's performance of "Miracle" - composed by YOSHIKI - was released worldwide in 2018 and ranked in the Top 10 iTunes Classical Music charts in 15 countries.

YOSHIKI is currently composing music for xXx 4, the next film in the blockbuster franchise starring Vin Diesel.

