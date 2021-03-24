PBS and Twin Cities PBS Announce AMERICA OUTDOORS with Baratunde Thurston

PBS and Twin Cities PBS (TPT) TODAY announced AMERICA OUTDOORS WITH BARATUNDE THURSTON (w.t.), a new six-part primetime series that will begin production in April for broadcast in Spring 2022. Hosted by New York Times bestselling author (How to Be Black), podcast creator and host (How to Citizen with Baratunde) and outdoor enthusiast Baratunde Thurston, the series will follow him on an adventure-filled journey to explore the diverse array of regions across the U.S. and how those landscapes shape the way Americans work, play and interact with the outdoors.

From modern homesteaders living alongside grizzlies in Idaho, to coal miners turned conservationists in Appalachia, to Black surfers catching waves on Long Island, Baratunde will introduce viewers to a vivid cast of characters whose outdoor lives are shaped by where they live. As a warming climate changes where outdoor enthusiasts can go and Americans debate how WILD spaces can be made more accessible, AMERICA OUTDOORS will reveal a deeper understanding of our passionate yet complicated relationship with the outdoors.

"I am thrilled to be working with PBS to bring a series like AMERICA OUTDOORS to life and explore the diverse people, places and cultures of this country," said Thurston. "I'm also just excited to leave my house!"

"We're thrilled to be working with TPT and Baratunde on this compelling new series. Now more than ever, Americans are ready to get outside and explore the beauty of our natural world," said Bill Gardner, Vice President, PBS Programming & Development. "Baratunde's curiosity and unique ability to connect with people on a genuine level will take us to some unexpected places during a time of such environmental change, allowing viewers a chance to explore our relationship with the nation's outdoors in the most original way."

AMERICA OUTDOORS WITH BARATUNDE THURSTON (w.t.) is produced by Twin Cities PBS in partnership with Part2 Pictures for PBS. Michael Rosenfeld is executive producer for Twin Cities PBS. Bill Gardner is executive in charge for PBS.