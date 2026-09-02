PBS Tune-in Alert: RESOLVE TO SOLVE, MADE IN THE WEST & More

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

PBS has issued its latest 'Tune In & Stream' alert, outlining upcoming primetime premieres and streaming titles across the network, including new episodes of RESOLVE TO SOLVE WITH MILES O'BRIEN, the premiere of MADE IN THE WEST, and new installments of THE DRAWING ROOM WITH MO WELCH.

New Releases

PBS explores the enduring artistry and uncertain future of American craftsmanship in MADE IN THE WEST.

Upcoming Primetime Premieres

Note: Many of these programs are also available to view via PBS.org and the PBS App the day of premiere. Please check each platform accordingly.

EONS: LIFE AND DEATH ON PANGEA

All Episodes Now Streaming

It's the final act of the Paleozoic Era – just before the Age of Dinosaurs begins – and dark times are ahead. EONS: LIFE AND DEATH ON PANGEA, a longform spinoff based on the popular PBS Digital Studios' series Eons with more than 750 million views and 3 million subscribers, tells the story of life on the supercontinent of Pangea. From a landscape ruled by strange mammal-relatives, through the relentless hellscape of the Great Dying itself and its aftermath, the series will shed light on the world of the Permian, how it ended, and how life recovered.

Episode 1 'How The Formation of Pangea Changed the World'

Episode 2 'How Eating Plants Shaped Life on Land'

Episode 3 'The Rise and Fall of an Ancient Reef'

Episode 4 'A Tale of Tusks and Saber Teeth'

Episode 5 'That Time Almost Everything Died'

Episode 6 'Who Survived the Great Dying – and Why'

RESOLVE TO SOLVE WITH MILES O'BRIEN

Episode 3 'Preserving Nature in Argentina and Antarctica' Premieres: Wednesday, September 2, 10 p.m. ET

Miles O'Brien travels the globe searching for solutions to climate, water, and health crises. From building sea curtains in Antarctica to restoring wildlife in Argentina, the answers are closer than we think thanks to people with a resolve to solve.

Currently Streaming:

Episode 1: Wild Climate Fixes from Cows and Beavers Part 1 and Part 2

Episode 2: Weathering Change Through Wind and Heat Part 1 and Part 2

MADE IN THE WEST

Premieres: Friday, Sept. 4, 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

In a world of fast fashion and fast furniture, functional art invites viewers to slow down and appreciate the details. This is art you can sit on, drink out of, or wear on your feet. It reflects the natural surroundings and nowhere is this clearer than in the American West. Many of today's master artisans are aging out of the craft, and the path to preserve this uniquely American art form is at stake.

THE MARLOW MURDER CLUB ON MASTERPIECE (Season 3)

New Season Premieres: Sundays, Sept. 6 – Oct. 11, 8:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

Back on board as a key part of DI Tanika Malik's (Natalie Dew) investigative team, the trio – Judith (Samantha Bond), Becks (Cara Horgan), and Suzie (Jo Martin) – continues to face a string of high-profile murders with their unconventional crime-solving methods in the third season of the series based on Robert Thorogood's bestselling novels.

MARBLE HALL MURDERS ON MASTERPIECE

Premieres: Sundays, Sept. 6 – Oct. 11, 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

Editor Susan Ryeland (Lesley Manville) is hired to work on a continuation novel of the Atticus Pünd (Tim McMullan) series, written by a troubled young author. When the job leads Susan into another murder case, she unexpectedly finds herself a suspect. In the world of the novel, Atticus Pünd is visiting the Isle of Corfu when he becomes embroiled in the murder of Lady Margaret Chalfont, whose family he investigates with the assistance of a Greek detective.

POV 'Remake'

Premieres: Monday, Sept. 7, 10:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

Ross McElwee has shot footage from his own life since the 1970s. His camera serves as both instrument and confession. His son, Adrian, was born into this practice, and was occasionally filmed from infancy through years that got harder. In 2016, Adrian died of an overdose at 27. Drawing from decades of footage shot by both Ross and by Adrian, who was a budding filmmaker, Remake asks questions that could only come after: What did the camera capture, what did it miss?

AMERICAN EXPERIENCE 'Bonnie & Clyde'

Encore Presentation: Tuesday, Sept. 8, 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

FRONTLINE 'The Man Who Knew'

Premieres: Tuesday, Sept. 8, 10:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

The saga of FBI Agent John O'Neill and his warnings about Osama bin Laden before the 9/11 attacks. An encore presentation, offering a rare glimpse inside the FBI, probing the question: What did the U.S. government know and when?

INDEPENDENT LENS 'Ghost in the Machine'

Premieres: Monday, Sept. 14, 10:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

Artificial intelligence is now part of everyday life. But what forces created AI? 'Ghost in the Machine' traces AI's origins and excavates the cultural, political, and philosophical drivers behind a worldwide AI boom. This investigative documentary asks whether AI is a bust and encourages viewers to imagine a more equitable future.

AMERICAN EXPERIENCE 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid'

Encore Presentation: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

Long before they were immortalized on screen, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid captivated Americans from coast to coast. In the 1890s, their thrilling exploits became front-page news and the basis of rumor and myth. But who were Robert Leroy Parker and Harry Alonzo Longabaugh? What really happened after they formed the Wild Bunch gang? And how did they manage to pull off some of the most spectacular holdups in western history while eluding the Pinkertons, the nation's largest and most feared private detective force?

Streaming Spotlight

MYSTERY LOVES COMPANY

This summer, a sweeping collection of titles brings together cozy whodunits and edge-of-your-seat thrillers, spanning both beloved classics and newer hits. Long a cornerstone of PBS drama, the genre continues to draw audiences with stories that range from charming, character-driven cases to complex investigations that keep viewers guessing until the very end. Programs include PATIENCE, GRANTCHESTER ON MASTERPIECE, MADEMOISELLE HOLMES, AGATHA CHRISTIE'S POIROT, THE MARLOW MURDER CLUB ON MASTERPIECE, and MAGPIE MURDERS ON MASTERPIECE, alongside a wide range of additional fan favorites. Whether revisiting familiar detectives or discovering new ones, the collection highlights what makes mystery so enduring: the shared experience of uncovering the truth together. Streaming on PBS.org and the PBS app.

PBS Digital Studios

THE DRAWING ROOM WITH MO WELCH

What happens when interviews become art projects? In The Drawing Room with Mo Welch, comedian and illustrator Mo Welch invites notable guests to join her at the easel, turning conversations into creative collaborations. This non-traditional PBS series puts Mo's full talents on display, blending humor, vulnerability, and artistry as she and her guest draw each other out—literally and figuratively.

Episode 7: Margaret Cho Premieres September 4 on PBS YouTube Channel

Raised in her parents' pioneering gay bookstore in San Francisco, Margaret Cho attended her first Pride in 1978 and found her comedic voice at an open mic where audience members could throw tomatoes at the performers. With Mo, she reflects on anti-authoritarian comedy, chosen family, and the lifelong freedom that comes from embracing exactly who you are.

Recent Episodes: Adam Ruins Everything (Except This Painting), Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne Draw (and Roast) Each Other,

PBS TERRA 'MEGAQUAKES COMPILATION'

Terra's first-ever compilation episode, this video takes a deep dive into the science, history, and vital safety preparations of the Cascadia Megaquake.

EONS 'SUPER MOUNTAINS'

Supermountains are so ridiculously enormous that, as far as we know, they've only ever formed twice — and both of those times seem to coincide with some of the most profound evolutionary shifts in the entire history of life.

OVERVIEW on PBS Terra

Host: Joe Hanson

Recent Episodes:

WEATHERED on PBS Terra

Host: Maiya May

Recent Episodes:

IN THE MARGINS on PBS Origins

Recent Episodes:

ROGUE HISTORY on PBS Origins

Host: Joel Cook

Recent Episodes:

OTHERWORDS on PBS Storied

Host: Erica Brozovsky

Recent Episodes:

PBS Streaming and Live Streaming

Select local PBS stations are now available to stream live for free via PBS.org, Roku streaming devices, Android mobile, Amazon Fire, iOS, tvOS and Chromecast. Additional platforms will be added later. Currently more than 100 stations are set up for live streaming, with more to be added in the future. Viewers can access their local station's live feed at pbs.org/livestream.

PBS programming is available for streaming concurrent with broadcast on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS app, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO. PBS station members can view many series, documentaries and specials via PBS Passport.

About PBS

PBS, with more than 330 member stations, offers all Americans the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television and digital content. Each month, PBS reaches over 36 million adults on linear primetime television, 16 million users on PBS-owned streaming platforms, 56 million viewers on YouTube, and 10 million followers on social media, inviting them to experience the worlds of science, history, nature, and public affairs and to take front-row seats to world-class drama and performances. PBS's broad array of programs has been consistently honored by the industry's most coveted award competitions. As the number one educational media brand, PBS KIDS helps children 2-

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...