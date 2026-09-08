PARAMOUNT+ PLAZA to Debut at T-Mobile Arena in Multi-Year Deal

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T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas' premier sports and live entertainment venue, and Paramount+ announced a new multi-year partnership that will rename the arena's iconic two-acre outdoor entertainment space Paramount+ Plaza. The agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, names Paramount+ an Official Partner and T-Mobile Arena's Exclusive Streaming Partner, establishing a prominent new platform for the streaming service to connect its expansive portfolio of original series, films, live sports and iconic franchises with millions of fans visiting Las Vegas.

The open-air plaza serves as a primary gathering point for fans before, during and after events, and will offer Paramount+ the opportunity to bring its content and storytelling to life through dynamic programming, experiential activations and fan engagement tied to some of the biggest moments in sports and live entertainment.

Since its debut in April 2016, T-Mobile Arena has served as the epicenter for some of Las Vegas' biggest and most sought-after sports and entertainment events. Just outside its doors, the plaza has set the stage for the city's most iconic celebrations – including the Vegas Golden Knights' Stanley Cup victory parade, the Las Vegas Aces' WNBA championship rallies, and the official Bruno Mars Day celebration.

To kick off the new partnership, Paramount+ Plaza will make its debut during Zuffa Boxing's Garcia vs. Benn fight week at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 12. On Friday, Sept. 11, the newly named plaza will host the event's ceremonial weigh-in, open to the public, and giving fans an early opportunity to experience the outdoor entertainment space.

Throughout fight week, fans will also be able to step inside the Cube, a new Paramount+ customer lounge featuring an immersive activation inspired by the hit Paramount+ series MobLand. On Saturday, Sept. 12, the plaza's large screens will showcase Noche UFC, streaming live on Paramount+ from Glendale, Arizona, providing fans with an afternoon of live fights before T-Mobile Arena doors open for Garcia vs. Benn. The fight will also stream live on Paramount+ globally, excluding the U.K. and Ireland, at no additional cost to subscribers.

'Paramount+ is home to some of the most compelling stories, franchises and live sports in entertainment, and this partnership gives us an exciting new way to bring that content beyond the screen and directly to fans,' said Domenic Di Meglio, Chief Marketing Officer & Data Officer for Paramount+. 'Paramount+ Plaza will give us a dynamic, year-round presence in the heart of Las Vegas where we can create memorable experiences around our programming and connect with audiences as they come together for some of the biggest moments in sports and entertainment.'

'Paramount+ sits at the intersection of premium entertainment, live sports and culture, making this partnership an incredibly natural fit for T-Mobile Arena and Las Vegas,' said Sally Bae, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships for AEG in Las Vegas. 'Paramount+ Plaza gives the brand something truly distinctive - a highly visible, year-round platform where it can showcase its incredible breadth of content while engaging millions of fans around the moments and experiences, they are most passionate about. We're excited to welcome Paramount+ to the venue and create a platform that can continue to evolve alongside its programming for years to come.'

T-Mobile Arena, one of the world's leading live sports and entertainment destinations, welcomes more than 1 million visitors annually for more than 100 events, including Vegas Golden Knights games, UFC championship events, major headline concerts, special events and more. The partnership also builds on a natural connection between the two brands through the UFC, with Paramount+ serving as the UFC's exclusive streaming partner in the U.S. and T-Mobile Arena serving as the home of the UFC in Las Vegas.

Dan Quinn, MGM Resorts' Senior Vice President of Entertainment, Arena & Venue Operations, said, 'Paramount+ Plaza represents an exciting next chapter for one of the most visible and important entertainment gathering spaces on the Las Vegas Strip. The plaza has been an integral part of the T-Mobile Arena experience for the last 10 years and this partnership creates new opportunities to deliver even more energy and entertainment to the millions of visitors who visit the destination each year.'

About Paramount+

Paramount+ is the global flagship streaming home of premium original series and entertainment from some of the most enduring brands in television to subscribers around the world. Drawing on decades of beloved IP, Paramount+ also features a diverse offering of live sports, feature films, news and series from across the Paramount portfolio including CBS hits like Marshals and Tracker, all BET Original Series, the Avatar animated universe from Nickelodeon and more. It is a key pillar of the Direct-to-Consumer division at Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY), whose portfolio spans Paramount Pictures, Pluto TV, and Skydance Animation, Games and Sports divisions. For more information, visit www.paramount.com.

About T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena, the 20,000-seat venue located on the Las Vegas Strip between Park MGM and New York-New York, opened April 6, 2016. The arena hosts more than 100 events annually including major headline entertainment, awards shows, UFC, boxing, basketball and other sporting events, family shows and special events. T-Mobile Arena also is the home of the Vegas Golden Knights, a National Hockey League expansion team and the city's first professional sports team, as well as UFC's exclusive Las Vegas arena destination. The venue, named the No. 1 venue on Billboard Magazine's 2018 Arena Power List as well as the 'Best New Major Concert Venue' by Pollstar Magazine in 2016, features 50 luxury suites, more than two dozen private loge boxes, complete broadcast facilities, and other specially designed exclusive hospitality offerings and fan amenities destined to create a guest experience second to none. Toshiba Plaza, an adjacent two-acre outdoor entertainment space, features performance stages, a variety of video screens and other interactive content and display areas. Designed and built to prioritize environmental sustainability, T-Mobile Arena was awarded Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification by the U.S. Green Building Council in 2016. T-Mobile Arena is a privately funded joint venture between AEG and MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information, visit T-MobileArena.com or follow on Facebook, X and Instagram.

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