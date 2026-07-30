Carey Mulligan Recalls Wrestling a Real Coyote for BEEF Season 2

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Carey Mulligan discussed a memorable moment from filming Season 2 of BEEF during a recent appearance on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, recalling having to wrestle a real-life coyote on set. The actress walked host Seth Meyers through the experience, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at one of the more unusual challenges she faced while shooting the show.

Mulligan has made multiple stops on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS in recent memory. During a previous appearance, she spoke with Meyers about wearing her royal medal to a World Cup match, along with stories touching on her work with Oscar Isaac and her memories filming Pride and Prejudice, showing a pattern of blending personal anecdotes with reflections on her career during her visits to the show.

The coyote story added another lighthearted, behind-the-scenes anecdote to that ongoing rapport between Mulligan and Meyers, with the actress detailing the physical demands of the encounter for the late-night audience. The moment gave viewers a glimpse into the unpredictable elements that can come with filming a project like BEEF.

Mulligan's latest appearance follows a string of visits in which she has used the LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS platform to share stories from across her career, as detailed in prior BroadwayWorld coverage of her time on the show.

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