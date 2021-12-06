Oscars Announce Eligible Animated, Documentary & International Feature Films

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences TODAY announced feature films eligible for consideration in the Animated Feature Film, Documentary Feature and International Feature Film categories for the 94th Academy AwardsÂ®.

Twenty-six features are eligible for consideration in the Animated Feature Film category for the 94th Academy Awards. Some of the films have not yet had their required qualifying release and must fulfill that requirement and comply with all the category's other qualifying rules to advance in the voting process.

To determine the five nominees, members of the Short Films and Feature Animation Branch are automatically eligible to vote in the category. Academy members outside of the Short Films and Feature Animation Branch are invited to opt in to participate and must meet a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category. Films submitted in the Animated Feature Film category also qualify for Academy Awards in other categories, including Best Picture.

Films include The Addams Family 2, Sing 2, Luca, Vivo, Encanto, and more. Check out the full list here.

One hundred thirty-eight features are eligible for consideration in the Documentary Feature category for the 94th Academy Awards. Some of the films have not yet had their required qualifying release and must fulfill that requirement and comply with all the category's other qualifying rules to advance in the voting process.

Documentary features that have won a qualifying film festival award or have been submitted in the International Feature Film category as their country's official selection are also eligible in the category. Films submitted in the Documentary Feature category may also qualify for Academy Awards in other categories, including Best Picture. Members of the Documentary Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees. A shortlist of 15 films will be announced on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry, Mayor Pete, On Broadway, Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It, and more are eligible. Check out the full list here.

Ninety-three countries have submitted films that are eligible for consideration in the International Feature Film category for the 94th Academy Awards. Some of the films have not yet had their required qualifying release and must fulfill that requirement and comply with all the category's other qualifying rules to advance in the voting process.

An international feature film is defined as a feature-length motion picture (more than 40 minutes) produced outside the United States with a predominantly (more than 50%) non-English dialogue track. Somalia is a first-time entrant.

Academy members from all branches are invited to opt in to participate in the preliminary round of voting and must meet a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category. The shortlist of 15 films will be announced on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

Olga, Flee, Titane, and more are eligible in this category. Check out the full list here.

Nominations for the 94th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

The 94th OscarsÂ® will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the DolbyÂ® Theatre at Hollywood & HighlandÂ® in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.