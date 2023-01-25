Oscar Nominated ALL THAT BREATHES Documentary to Premiere in February on HBO

The Oscar® nominated HBO Documentary Film ALL THAT BREATHES, from director Shaunak Sen ("Cities of Sleep"), debuts TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7 (9:00-10:40 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

ALL THAT BREATHES follows two brothers who devote their lives to the quixotic effort of protecting the black kite, a majestic bird of prey essential to the ecosystem of New Delhi that has been falling from the sky at alarming rates. Amid environmental toxicity and social unrest, the 'kite brothers' spend day and night caring for the creatures in their makeshift avian basement hospital.

The film explores the connection between the kites and the Muslim brothers who help them return to the skies, offering a mesmerizing chronicle of inter-species coexistence.

Hailed as "one of the best movies of 2022" by the New York Times, ALL THAT BREATHES premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and was selected as the Grand Jury Prize winner in the World Cinema Documentary Competition. In May of last year, it became the first film to win the Best Documentary prizes at both Sundance and Cannes, taking home the Golden Eye Award for Best Documentary at Cannes.

The film was released theatrically by Submarine Deluxe and Sideshow and has gone on to win Best Documentary Feature at the Gotham Awards; four IDA Awards, including Best Documentary Feature; and two Cinema Eye Honors, including Outstanding Documentary Feature. ALL THAT BREATHES is also nominated for Best Documentary at the INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS and BAFTA Awards and is nominated by the DGA, PGA and ASC.

HBO Documentary Films presents ALL THAT BREATHES in association with Submarine Deluxe and Sideshow; a Kiterabbit Films and Rise Films production in collaboration with HHMI Tangled Bank Studios.

Director, Shaunak Sen; producers, Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann, Teddy Leifer; executive producers, David Guy Elisco, Sean B. Carroll; co-producer, Florrie Priest; associate producers, Sam Stanley, Guy Horlock; editor, Charlotte Munch Bengtsen; cinematography, Benjamin Bernhard, Riju Das, Saumyananda Sahi.

Watch the new trailer here: