Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, & More Join New Season of Netflix's BEEF

Netflix has announced that BEEF, the critically acclaimed anthology series from Lee Sung Jin and A24, has been renewed for a second installment starring Oscar Isaac ( Scenes From A Marriage, Inside Llewyn Davis), Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman, Maestro), Charles Melton (May December, Warfare), and Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla, Civil War, Alien: Romulus). Lee Sung Jin serves as the creator and showrunner with Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, and Jake Schreier as executive producers.

This new season follows a young couple who witnesses an alarming fight between their boss and his wife, triggering chess moves of favors and coercion in the elitist world of a country club and its Korean billionaire owner.

The first season of BEEF starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, premiered in 2023 and went on to become the most recognized and award-winning anthology series of the 2023-2024 season with wins including 8 Emmy Awards, 4 Critics Choice Awards, 3 Golden Globe Awards, 2 Gotham Awards, 2 Film Independent Spirit Awards, 2 SAG Awards, as well as PGA, WGA and AFI Honor.

Photo Credits: Kirra Cheers and Sam Jones

Comments