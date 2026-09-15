Orpheus Chamber Orchestra to Open Carnegie Hall Season

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Orpheus Chamber Orchestra will open its 2026/27 season at Carnegie Hall on Saturday, October 17 at 4:00 PM with Orpheus for All. The conductorless ensemble, a three-time GRAMMY winner, is offering free tickets to the concert.

Orpheus for All brings thousands of free tickets to Carnegie Hall for New Yorkers who might not otherwise have the chance to attend. With every ticket free of charge, the initiative is aimed at expanding accessibility to classical music. Community groups and organizations are invited to request tickets for the October 17 concert and join Orpheus' community partners list, with priority access to future Orpheus for All concerts, first word on programming and community impact opportunities with the orchestra.

'Orpheus for All is one of the proudest initiatives in our 50-plus year history. Last year, all 2,700 tickets were claimed within hours, and we welcomed an audience that included many people experiencing classical music and Carnegie Hall for the very first time,' said Orpheus Chamber Orchestra's Executive Director Alexander Scheirle. 'That response confirmed something we've always believed: extraordinary music shouldn't be limited by what someone can afford. We're honored to make this a lasting tradition for New Yorkers.'

Brothers Lucas and Arthur Jussen will make their Orpheus debut at the concert, performing phrases first played by Mozart and his sister. Schumann's Piano Trio, described as a creative leap fueled by his intimate collaboration with his wife, Clara, is also on the program. Brian Raphael Nabors, the son of a church musician, contributes an Orpheus commission drawing on America's soulful traditions. The concert is presented with the support of the Consulate General of the Netherlands and the Netherland-America Foundation.

The Orpheus for All concert launches a 2026/27 season featuring collaborations with Branford Marsalis, Isata Kanneh-Mason, Lucas and Arthur Jussen, Anthony McGill, Garrick Ohlsson, Paul Huang and Nobuyuki Tsujii. With GRAMMY Award-winning violinist Anne Akiko Meyers as its new Artistic Partner, Orpheus opens its upcoming season at its New York home with three Carnegie Hall programs spotlighting the next generation of musical stars. The lineup includes commissioned world premiere scores from composers Brian Nabors and Katie Jenkins, and a bespoke arrangement of Dvořák's 'American' String Quartet by Orpheus cellist and Artistic Director Jim Wilson. The Carnegie Hall programs also feature Shimmer by composer Elena Ruehr, along with new partners violinist Paul Huang performing Beethoven and pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason.

At performances hosted by New York's 92NY, the new season includes the orchestra's reunions with clarinetist Anthony McGill and pianist Garrick Ohlsson. McGill last performed with Orpheus in Copland's clarinet concerto in 2023, and the coming collaboration features the Mozart Clarinet Concerto. Garrick Ohlsson's connection with Orpheus began just after he won the 1970 Chopin International Piano Competition and joined the group of New Yorkers who launched Orpheus Chamber Ensemble in 1972.

Orpheus also recently honored Global Infrastructure Partners' Alberto Mihelcic Bazzana and Clark's Botanicals' Francesco Clark during its 2026 Annual Gala at Guastavino's in New York City, raising $600,000 for what the organization describes as life-changing lessons in musical democracy and collaborative leadership. Alberto Mihelcic Bazzana also joined the orchestra on cello for a special performance.

A New York-based ensemble since 1972, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra grew from an experiment in musical democracy. The ensemble's conductorless design provides Orpheus members with equal opportunities to honor classical music's traditions while exploring fresh perspectives. In addition to Orpheus for All, the orchestra runs Access Orpheus, engaging nearly 1,500 New York City public school students each year, and Orpheus Reflections, bringing music to those living with dementia and their caregivers.

Photo Credit: Chris Lee



Photo Credit: Chris Lee

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