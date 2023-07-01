Original MARY POPPINS Costume Sketch Sells For $50,000

An original costume sketch from ''Mary Poppins'', showing Julie Andrews's character in the famous ''Flying Umbrella'' goodbye scene that ended the film sold Thursday night for $50,000 at Nate D. Sanders Auctions.

The large sketch measures approximately 14.5'' x 23'', rendered in watercolor, pen and crayon, with swatches of fabric used for the coat. It belonged to legendary producer Bill Walsh. Walsh co-wrote “Mary Poppins” which was released in 1964. “Mary Poppins” was the highest grossing Walt Disney film at the time, and the only Disney movie to be nominated for Best Picture.



Also going under the hammer was an original costume sketch from ''Mary Poppins'', showing Dick Van Dyke's character Bert in the famous ''Jolly Holiday'' sequence. It sold for $25,000.



Additional information on the Mary Poppins sketches can be found at: https://natedsanders.com/catalog.aspx?searchby=3&searchvalue=poppins



About Nate D. Sanders Auctions

An industry leader in documents and autographs, Nate D. Sanders Auctions has conducted auctions in Los Angeles since 1990 and now holds major auctions on a monthly basis. Owner Nate Sanders is recognized for his knowledge of sports, historical and Hollywood memorabilia. To learn more visit natedsanders.com