Original LION KING Animated Film to Return to Theaters in July

The original The Lion King animated film will be re-released in theaters on July 12th, according to an Instagram post on the official Disney account.

“The Lion King” won a slew of awards, including Oscars® for Best Original Score by Hans Zimmer and Best Original Song for “Circle of Life” (Elton John & Tim Rice), Golden Globe® Awards for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Original Score and Best Original Song for “Circle of Life,” 4 Grammy® Awards, and countless others.

The cast includes Matthew Broderick (Simba), Jeremy Irons (Scar), James Earl Jones (Mufasa), Moira Kelly (Nala), Nathan Lane (Timon), Ernie Sabella (Pumbaa), and more.

In its 30th Anniversary, “The Lion King” is still immensely popular. Disney Concerts recently held two sold-out shows at The Hollywood Bowl with original cast members and special guests from Broadway and TV. The concerts were filmed for a Disney+ Special. Since the 1994 debut of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Oscar®-winning original global phenomenon, the story of “The Lion King” has dazzled audiences around the world, including the record-breaking, Tony® Award-winning stage musical (1998), the 2019 live-action box office blockbuster, animated series and sequels, as well as long-running successful shows in the Disney Parks. “Mufasa: The Lion King,” directed by Barry Jenkins, with original music from Lin-Manuel Miranda will be in theaters this December. The film was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

