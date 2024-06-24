Original Cash Cab Host Edward Crawford to Release Film 60 MILES NORTH

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



60 Miles North, the debut film Writer/Director Edward Crawford, will hit platforms on July 9th, 2024. Crawford is best known for his brief stint as the original host for Discovery's iconic game show "Cash Cab," in which random taxi cab patrons in New York answer questions during their ride to win money.

Crawford was released from his role after an old DUI was discovered on his driving record. The role subsequently went to comedian Ben Bailey, who hosted the iconic show from 2005 - 2020.

Crawford was subsequently diagnosed with Lyme disease after being told for years that nothing was wrong with him. He penned the script 60 Miles North as a response to both ilife-changing incidents.

60 Miles North follows Crawford (who also stars) as he navigates the loss of the role of a lifetime and retreats to his hometown in the Hudson Valley where he encounters a young woman (newcomer Audrey Kovár) battling undiagnosed Lyme disease. From the chance encounter, an unexpected friendship develops, forcing them both to make life-altering decisions.

The film premiered as an official selection of the Woodstock Film Festival and was shot locally in the Hudson Valley.

According to the CDC, almost 500,000 Americans are diagnosed with Lyme disease every year with almost 60% of cases going undiagnosed or misdiagnosed.

60 Miles North will be available on streaming platforms Amazon and Fandango at Home beginning Tuesday, July 9th.

