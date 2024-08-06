Ojai Film Festival Unveils 2024 Dates and Early Bird Tickets

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Ojai Film Festival, renowned for enriching the human spirit through film has announced the dates for this year's festival: October 31 to November 4, 2024. Early Bird tickets are on sale now, with prices set to rise on August 19. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit HERE.

Celebrating the art of cinema, the Ojai Film Festival promotes its appreciation through year-round programming and an annual festival filled with film screenings, workshops, seminars, tributes, and social gatherings. Our diverse offerings bring artists and audiences together for education, entertainment, conversation, and inspiration.

In addition to the festival, we are thrilled to announce our inaugural fundraiser, OFFSite. This event will take place on August 17, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM at The Ojai Art Center. The evening will feature:

Doors Open: 4:30 PM

Cocktail Hour: 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Studio One Forever Film Screening + Q&A: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Disco Party & Auction: 7:30 PM - 10:00 PM

Studio One Forever— Studio One Forever, our featured film, delves into THE UNTOLD STORY of America's iconic gay disco, offering a kaleidoscopic excursion into LGBTQ+ history through the lens of this groundbreaking club. Join us for an enlightening film followed by a Q&A session, and then dance the night away at our disco party featuring a live DJ, delicious food, a fully stocked bar, and the chance to mingle with celebrity guests.

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to support the Ojai Film Festival while enjoying an unforgettable evening. Tickets for the fundraiser are available now, so be sure to purchase yours HERE.

About Ojai Film Festival

