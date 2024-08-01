Official DEADPOOL Playlist Now Available on Spotify; Madonna's 'Like a Prayer' Streams Skyrocket

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Deadpool & Wolverine, featuring Tony Award winner Hugh Jackman reprising his iconic role as Wolverine, is currently the #1 movie in the world. However, movie theaters are not the only places seeing the impact of this global phenomenon. The songs featured in the film have quickly gained traction on music streaming services as well.

According to new information shared with BroadwayWorld, the Deadpool Official Playlist is the 2nd most-streamed playlist on Spotify this week behind Today’s Top Hits.

Additionally, 100,000 Deadpool-themed playlists have been created by users, with top tracks that include "Bye Bye Bye” by *NSYNC, “Iris” by The Goo Goo Dolls, and “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” by Green Day. All are featured on the official Deadpool & Wolverine Soundtrack.

The Deadpool Official Playlist has also been updated to reflect tracks featured in the film, such as “Bring Em Out” by T.I., “Hell Bells” by AC/DC, and “I’m with You” by Avril Lavigne.

Streams for “Like a Prayer," the classic song by Madonna which is featured in the movie, have increased by nearly 230% on Spotify in the U.S.* The track is not available on the soundtrack itself, but can be streamed separately.

Shawn Levy directs “Deadpool & Wolverine,” which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. It is currently playing in theaters and both the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack and the Original Score album are available to stream.

