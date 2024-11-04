OUTER BANKS Renewed for Fifth & Final Season Ahead of Season 4 Part 2 Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has renewed the fan-favorite drama Outer Banks for a fifth and final season, ahead of its Season 4 Part 2 premiere on November 7. Writing for the final season is currently underway. Season 5 details and additional information will be shared at a later time.

Outer Banks: Season 4 - Part 1 debuted at #1 in the global top 10 English TV following its release on October 10 and has remained in the top ten for three weeks, reaching the top 10 in 74 countries, leading up to the release of Part 2 on November 7. Across all four seasons, Outer Banks has spent a total of 27 weeks in the global Top 10 English TV List.

On Saturday, November 2, Netflix hosted Poguelandia: An Outer Banks Experience for 2,500 fans at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA. The fan event featured performances by Jungle, GloRilla, Remi Wolf and Chase B as well as Outer Banks-themed photo opps, concessions and merch.

Leading up to Poguelandia, the cast took part in a multi-country Pogue tour that spanned Salvador, Brazil; Toronto, Canada; Chicago; Houston; Miami; and Seattle.

Additionally, on the gaming front, Netflix just released Netflix Stories: Outer Banks, an all-new interactive mobile game. Join the Pogues back at the beginning of their quest to find long-lost treasure. When you learn your estranged father has gone missing, you buy a one-way ticket to the Outer Banks to find the half-brother you’ve never met. Step into the world of Outer Banks and make choices that impact your story. Will you risk it all to find treasure? Will you find your father? Will your love withstand the danger? There’s only one way to find out. Find this story and more in Netflix Stories, an ever-growing catalog of interactive fiction games based on hit Netflix shows.

About OUTER BANKS Season 4

Following last season’s 18-month flash-forward showing Wes Genrette’s proposal for the Pogues to find Blackbeard’s treasure, Season 4 takes us back in time to the lead-up of that moment. After finding the gold at El Dorado, the Pogues return to the OBX and commit to having a “normal” life. They’ve built themselves a new safe haven, officially dubbed “Poguelandia 2.0”, where they live together and run a fairly successful bait, tackle, and charter tour shop. But after some financial setbacks, John B, Sarah, Kiara, JJ, Pope, and Cleo take Wes up on his offer, drawn back into the “G” game for a whole new adventure. But before they know it, they're well in over their heads, with dangerous new enemies hot on their heels racing them to the treasure. Meanwhile, their problems are only growing, and they’re forced to question their past, present, and future - who they really are, has it all been worth it, and how much are they willing to risk?

