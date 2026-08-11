OUR HERO, BALTHAZAR Now Available to Stream at Home

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OUR HERO, BALTHAZAR is now available for digital purchase and rental from WG Pictures and Radial Entertainment. The coming-of-age comedy stars Jaeden Martell as Balthy Malone, a lonely New Yorker who dreams of becoming a hero, and Asa Butterfield as Solomon Jackson, a struggling Texan seeking recognition by posting violent threats online. After the two connect through a chance encounter on the internet, Balthy travels to Texas in an attempt to befriend Solomon and prevent a potential tragedy, a decision that pulls both teens into a dangerous new dynamic.

The film follows two neglected teens thrown together by a chance online encounter. Privileged yet lonely New Yorker Balthy Malone (Jaeden Martell) dreams of becoming a hero, while struggling Texan Solomon Jackson (Asa Butterfield) seeks recognition by posting violent threats. When Balthy, in an act of misguided heroism, travels to Texas in an attempt to befriend Solomon and avert a possible tragedy, he is drawn into a dangerous and thrilling new world. Despite their differences, both find refuge from their crushing loneliness in each other's company, but for all Balthy's good intentions, his decisions are driving them close to the precipice of disaster.

The cast of OUR HERO, BALTHAZAR also includes Chris Bauer, Jennifer Ehle, Anna Baryshnikov, Noah Centineo, Becky Ann Baker, Avan Jogia and Pippa Knowles. The film marks the directorial debut of Oscar Boyson, who co-wrote the script with Ricky Camilleri. OUR HERO, BALTHAZAR premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, where it was named runner-up for the Audience Award in the Narrative category.

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