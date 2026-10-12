OUIJA HELL HOUSE Now Streaming Via Breaking Glass Pictures

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

With Ouija and Ouija: Origin of Evil attracting renewed attention following their arrival on Netflix this October, horror fans looking for another supernatural scare can discover Ouija Hell House, an independent horror film distributed by Breaking Glass Pictures.

Blending Ouija-board mythology, paranormal activity, and haunted-house suspense, Ouija Hell House follows a single mother who moves with her daughters into a secluded farmhouse in hopes of starting over. Their fresh beginning takes a terrifying turn when they discover an old Ouija board inside the house, unleashing a sinister presence that threatens their safety.

As unexplained disturbances escalate, the family finds itself confronting something far more dangerous than an ordinary haunted house. The film explores one of horror's most enduring fears: what happens when someone attempts to contact the other side and something answers?

The renewed visibility of Ouija-themed films this Halloween season presents an opportunity for audiences to explore more supernatural horror stories. For viewers searching for Ouija-board horror, haunted-house nightmares, and films about families facing unexplained evil, Ouija Hell House offers an independent story built around these familiar genre favorites.

By combining the ominous symbolism of the Ouija board with the claustrophobic setting of an isolated farmhouse, the film delivers a chilling premise for fans of paranormal and supernatural horror.

Ouija Hell House is available through Breaking Glass Pictures.

Production Details

Production Year: 2026

Genre: Horror, Thriller, Supernatural

Language: English

Production Country: US

Production Company: 7th Street Productions

Runtime: 75 Minutes

About Breaking Glass Pictures

Founded in 2009 and based in Philadelphia, Breaking Glass Pictures is a leading independent film distribution company focused on delivering thought-provoking, inclusive, and impactful films to audiences worldwide. With a strong history of championing LGBTQ+ cinema, documentaries, and bold independent features, Breaking Glass proudly supports visionary storytellers who challenge convention and spotlight underrepresented voices.

Ouija Hell House is an independent motion picture distributed by Breaking Glass Pictures. It is not affiliated with, endorsed by, sponsored by, or connected to Netflix, Universal Pictures, Ouija, or Ouija: Origin of Evil. Those titles and companies are referenced solely for editorial and informational purposes.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 10 Hrs 24 Min 47 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me