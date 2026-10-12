OUIJA HELL HOUSE Now Streaming Via Breaking Glass Pictures
The film blends Ouija-board mythology with haunted-house suspense as a single mother and her daughters confront a sinister presence.
With Ouija and Ouija: Origin of Evil attracting renewed attention following their arrival on Netflix this October, horror fans looking for another supernatural scare can discover Ouija Hell House, an independent horror film distributed by Breaking Glass Pictures.
Blending Ouija-board mythology, paranormal activity, and haunted-house suspense, Ouija Hell House follows a single mother who moves with her daughters into a secluded farmhouse in hopes of starting over. Their fresh beginning takes a terrifying turn when they discover an old Ouija board inside the house, unleashing a sinister presence that threatens their safety.
As unexplained disturbances escalate, the family finds itself confronting something far more dangerous than an ordinary haunted house. The film explores one of horror's most enduring fears: what happens when someone attempts to contact the other side and something answers?
The renewed visibility of Ouija-themed films this Halloween season presents an opportunity for audiences to explore more supernatural horror stories. For viewers searching for Ouija-board horror, haunted-house nightmares, and films about families facing unexplained evil, Ouija Hell House offers an independent story built around these familiar genre favorites.
By combining the ominous symbolism of the Ouija board with the claustrophobic setting of an isolated farmhouse, the film delivers a chilling premise for fans of paranormal and supernatural horror.
Ouija Hell House is available through Breaking Glass Pictures.
Production Details
Production Year: 2026
Genre: Horror, Thriller, Supernatural
Language: English
Production Country: US
Production Company: 7th Street Productions
Runtime: 75 Minutes
About Breaking Glass Pictures
Founded in 2009 and based in Philadelphia, Breaking Glass Pictures is a leading independent film distribution company focused on delivering thought-provoking, inclusive, and impactful films to audiences worldwide. With a strong history of championing LGBTQ+ cinema, documentaries, and bold independent features, Breaking Glass proudly supports visionary storytellers who challenge convention and spotlight underrepresented voices.
Ouija Hell House is an independent motion picture distributed by Breaking Glass Pictures. It is not affiliated with, endorsed by, sponsored by, or connected to Netflix, Universal Pictures, Ouija, or Ouija: Origin of Evil. Those titles and companies are referenced solely for editorial and informational purposes.
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