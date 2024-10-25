ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season 4 Soundtrack Available Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fresh off the success of season three’s 21 EMMY® nominations, Hollywood Records is releasing the Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Original Score Soundtrack. Composed by EMMY Award-winner Siddhartha Khosla, the soundtrack features 26 captivating tracks that bring the suspense, humor and heart of the hit series to life.

Fans can stream the full soundtrack now, as they anticipate the thrilling season finale on October 29. The critically acclaimed hit series “Only Murders in the Building“ is streaming now on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ Internationally as a Star Original. New episodes stream Tuesdays.

“Working on “Only Murders in the Building” has been a true labor of love and finding that balance between the funny and the dramatic, to the mystery and the melancholy has made this such a creatively inspired experience,” says Khosla, who won his first EMMY this year for “Outstanding Music Composition for a Series” (Original Dramatic Score) for season three.

The season three soundtrack saw additional music accolades, with songwriters, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman taking home the EMMY for “Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics,” giving Pasek and Paul their long awaited EGOT status. Music supervisors Lauren Marie Mikus and Bruce Gilbert also earned an EMMY nomination for “Outstanding Music Supervision.”

About “Only Murders in the Building”

From the minds of Steve Martin, DAN FOGELMAN and John Hoffman comes a comedic murder-mystery series for the ages. “Only Murders In The Building” follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.

About Siddhartha Khosla

Siddhartha Khosla is an Emmy® Award-winning film and television composer, singer/songwriter, and producer of the critically acclaimed band, Goldspot.

In 2024 Khosla received an Emmy for his work on Hulu's critically acclaimed series, “Only Murders in the Building,” in the "Outstanding Music Composition for a Series" category.

Khosla has the distinction of being the first Asian person in history to win an Emmy in the Primetime Emmy score categories.

﻿In 2022, Khosla received three Emmy nominations, two for his work on “Only Murders in the Building” in the "Outstanding Original Main Title Music" and "Outstanding Music Composition for a Series" categories, and an additional nomination for "Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics" for his #1 Billboard-charting song "The Forever Now" (shared with Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith) from NBC's Emmy-winning drama series, “This Is Us.”

In 2019 and 2021, he received Emmy nominations for his work on “This Is Us” for "Outstanding Music Composition for a Series" and in 2020 for “Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics" for the original song "Memorized."

Upcoming projects include Skydance Animation film's “PooKoo,” directed by Nathan Greno; Amazon Studios’ “Oh.What. Fun,” directed by Michael Showalter; DAN FOGELMAN-created Hulu drama “Paradise”; Netflix's “No Good Deed”; and Season 2 of the CBS Drama “Elsbeth.”

Recent credits include Amazon Studios’ “The Idea of You,” directed by Michael Showalter; Netflix’s romantic comedy “A Family Affair,” directed by Richard LaGravenese; the Reese Witherspoon-starring Netflix romantic comedy “Your Place or Mine” directed by Aline Brosh McKenna; Paramount+’s “Rabbit Hole”; Hulu’s limited series “Welcome to Chippendales”; Paramount+’s comedy film “Queenpins,” directed by Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly; Amazon studios' dramedy film “I Want You Back,” directed by Jason Orley; and more.

